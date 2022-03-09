Assembly Elections 2022 Exit Poll Recap: Who is expected to win in UP, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur?

The assembly election results 2022 are set to be declared tomorrow, March 10, for all the five poll-bound states, ending the two-month-long battle between the political parties. The counting of the votes is set to start tomorrow morning at 6 am.

Though the results aren’t due till tomorrow, the exit polls have made some predictions about who will take the throne in each of the five states – Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Manipur, and Uttarakhand. Zee News conducted one of its biggest yet exit polls, making predictions about who will win the state elections this year.

Let’s have a look at the state-wise predictions from the exit poll 2022-

Uttar Pradesh

After the last phase of polling in UP ended on March 7, the exit polls predicted that the Bhartiya Janta Party will win the assembly elections with a clean sweep, winning as many as 223-248 seats. Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party is expected to win 138 to 157 seats. Congress might win 4 to 9 seats and BSP is likely to win 5 to 11 seats, out of the total 403.

Punjab

Unexpectedly, the Punjab election results are expected to be a clean sweep, with the Aam Aadmi Party expected to dethrone Congress by winning 52 to 61 seats. Congress is expected to win around 26 to 33 seats while the SAD alliance might win 24 to 32 seats out of the total 117. The BJP might win 3 to 7 votes and others might win 1 to 2 seats.

Uttarakhand

The exit polls in Uttarakhand show that the Congress party will form the government with a clear majority, winning 35 to 40 seats out of the total 70. The BJP is expected to win around 26 to 30 seats while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) might win around 2 to 3 seats.

Goa

The Goa assembly has a total of 40 seats, and it is going to a close call tomorrow when the results are announced. The BJP is expected to win 13 to 18 seats while the Congress party is expected to win 14 to 19 seats. The MGP alliance might win 2 to 5 seats, while AAP and others might win 1 to 3 seats each.

Manipur

In the Manipur assembly elections 2022, the BJP is expected to emerge victorious with a clear majority, winning 32 to 38 seats out of the total 60. Meanwhile, the Congress alliance is expected to win 12 to 17 seats. NPF, NPP, and other parties are expected to win 3 to 5 seats each.