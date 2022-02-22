Assembly Elections 2022: EC relaxes Covid-19 restrictions on polling rallies, allows roadshows

Amid the significant decrease in Covid-19 cases across the country, the Election Commission on Tuesday further eased Covid-induced restrictions imposed on campaigning in assembly polls by allowing roadshows with prior permission of district authorities.

The commission also allowed political parties and candidates to hold meetings and rallies with the restriction of using only 50 percent capacity of space being relaxed. Campaigning is on for the two-phase Manipur assembly elections and phases five, six and seven of the Uttar Pradesh polls.

"The commission has also allowed roadshows subject to SDMA regulations and with prior permission of district authorities," a statement said.

Earlier, the Election Commission had imposed a set of rigorous Covid-19 restrictions on polling rallies and roadshows due to the peak of the third wave of the pandemic just as the assembly elections were approaching in five states.

The EC had released the assembly elections 2022 schedule for five states – Goa, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Uttarakhand – in December 2021. While the elections have concluded in Goa, Uttarakhand, and Punjab, the Manipur and Uttar Pradesh polling is yet to be completed.

Due to the increased number of Covid-19 cases earlier this year, the EC had also imposed a set of rules to be followed at the polling booth by the officers and the voters. All the voters have been asked to maintain social distancing and wear masks at the polling booths.

Phase 4 of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 is set to kick off from tomorrow, while the elections in Manipur are scheduled for February 28.

(With PTI inputs)