Assembly Elections 2022: Check voter turnout till 3 pm in UP, Uttarakhand, Goa

The voting percentage on Monday till 3 p.m. in the second phase assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh was 51.93 per cent, 49.24 per cent in Uttarakhand and 60.18 per cent in Goa. As per the Election Commission data, North Goa registered 60.02 per cent while South Goa registered 60.32 per cent voting till 3 p.m.



In Uttar Pradesh, Amroha district registered 60.05 per cent, Bareilly 49.84 per cent, Bijnor 51.81 per cent, Badaun 47.69 per cent, Moradabad 55.62 per cent, Rampur 52.63 per cent, Saharanpur 56.56 per cent, Sambhal 49.11 per cent and Shahjahanpur registered 46.79 per cent till 3 p.m.



In Uttarakhand, Almora district registered 43.17 per cent, Bageshwar 46.64 per cent, Chamoli 48.11 per cent, Champawat 47.64 per cent, Dehradun 45.56 per cent, Haridwar 54.40 per cent, Nainital 52.36 per cent, Pauri Garhwal 43.94 per cent, Pithoragarh 45.50 per cent, Rudraprayag 50.23 per cent, Tehri Garhwal 44.74 per cent, Udham Singh Nagar 53.30 per cent and Uttarkashi district registered 56.24 per cent voting till 3 p.m.



The EC has put out a disclaimer that the data made available is approximate as data from some polling stations takes time to reach. Uttarakhand is holding single phase polling for all its 70 assembly seats. A total of 82,66,644 voters will decide the fate of 632 candidates. There are 11,697 booths across the state, of which 776 are critical and 1,050 vulnerable booths.



In Goa, as many as 11,56,464 voters will cast ballots in the single-phase polls to decide the fate of 301 candidates at booths spread over 1,600 polling stations. For Uttar Pradesh, it is the second phase of voting where nearly 2.02 crore voters will decide the fate of 586 contestants in nine districts comprising 55 Assembly constituencies. The nine districts are: Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Amroha, Badaun, Bareilly and Shahjanpur.