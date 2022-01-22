Assembly Elections 2022: Amid rally ban, Home Minister Amit Shah, other BJP leaders to hold door-to-door campaigns today

As the Election Commission is yet to decide upon the continuation of physical rallies and roadshows today, senior BJP leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda will be luring voters via campaigning today.

This will be the Home Minister’s first campaign after the announcement of polls in Uttar Pradesh. As per sources, the senior BJP leader will be conducting a door-to-door campaign with the BJP candidate in UP’s Kairana constituency.

As a crucial person in the party’s political programmes, Shah will be conducting a meeting with party workers in Shamli and Baghpat. Post this interaction, he will be seen interacting with eminent citizens in Meerut.

As Uttar Pradesh is yet to have seven phase polls from February 10, the decision to visit Kairana is quite significant. Earlier, BJP leaders alleged in the run-up to the 2017 assembly polls that many Hindus had to leave the area post receiving threats.

BJP has held up the eldest daughter of late Hukum Singh - Mriganka Singh for the elections.

Notably, BJP President JP Nadda will be spotted campaigning in Western UP districts of Bijnor and Amroha. Ahead of the first phase of polls, Nadda will be seen in Bijnor at 1 pm today. He will further conduct a meeting with the Vidhan Sabha officials of Bijnor, Nagina Muzaffarnagar.

Thereafter, Nadda will visit Gajraula at 3 pm for a crucial meeting with the office bearers of Amroha, Moradabad.

Earlier, Nadda reviewed and discussed key issues in a meeting with office-bearers of Agra’s Braj region. There were two rounds of meeting. One between assembly constituencies in Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Mathura, Firozabad and second meeting with office bearers in Aligarh, Etah, Hathras and Mainpuri.