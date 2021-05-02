Assembly Elections 2021: TMC set to win in West Bengal, DMK+ in Tamil Nadu, BJP+ in Assam, LDF in Kerala

Counting of votes in four states and one Union Territory is underway at a time when the country is facing a serious crisis of coronavirus infection.

The ruling Trinamool Congress is set to retain power in the West Bengal assembly elections, while the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance will keep Assam and the opposition DMK-led coalition are ahead in Tamil Nadu. In Kerala, the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) is likely to win. Counting of votes in four states and one Union Territory is underway at a time when the country is facing a serious crisis of coronavirus infection.

TMC set to win in West Bengal

According to the latest data available for the assembly elections, TMC is leading on 214 out of 292 assembly seats trends in West Bengal while BJP was leading in 77 seats. Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has lost in Nandigram by 1622 votes to her BJP rival Suvendu Adhikari in the last round. The TMC seems to be moving towards a landslide victory and if the current trends continue, the party will easily form the government for the third consecutive time in the state.

DMK-Congress leads in Tamil Nadu

The DMK-led coalition has an edge over as per the trends in Tamil Nadu. The alliance is leading in 139 assembly seats while the AIADMK-led ruling coalition is leading in 145 seats. Chief Minister K Palaniswamy has taken a lead in Edappadi seat in Salem district while Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam is trailing by a narrow margin.

NDA's victory again in Assam

The ruling BJP-led NDA is leading in Assam and has an edge 78 seats. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has expressed confidence that the BJP-led coalition will come back to power in the state. There are 126 assembly seats in Assam and 64 seats are required for a majority. The Congress-led UPA is ahead in 48 seats.

NDA ahead in Puducherry

In Puducherry, the AINRC-led NDA is leading in nine seats, while the Congress-led coalition is leading in three seats. After the first round of counting by the officials, AINRC chief N Rangasamy is leading in his seat.

Results are visible according to exit polls

Most exit polls after the vote had predicted a tough fight between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP in West Bengal. On the other hand, the NDA victory in Assam and the Left Front in Kerala were predicted as well. The exit polls had predicted the defeat of the Congress in Assam and Kerala and this seems to be correct in the trends so far. In Tamil Nadu, the DMK-led coalition was expected to win. The good news for the Congress is only from Tamil Nadu where the exit polls predicted the victory of the DMK-led coalition.

Did COVID-19 affect results?

The election results in four states and Puducherry can also show how the respective governments' preparations to deal with the COVID-19 epidemic affected the voters. Voting was held in West Bengal in eight phases between March 27 and April 29, while in Assam in three phases. Polls were held in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry in a single phase.