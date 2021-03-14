Assembly elections 2021: Amit Shah to visit poll-bound Assam today, will hold two rallies

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address two election rallies in poll-bound Assam on Sunday (March 14) to campaign for the upcoming elections.

Amit Shah will will address public meetings at Margarita at 12:30 pm and at Nazira at 2 pm. A BJP press release said Shah will hold a roadshow in Kharagpur at 5:15 pm on Sunday evening.

Hon'ble HM Shri @AmitShah Ji is scheduled to visit Assam tomorrow. With his visit, the @BJP4Assam election campaigning is expected to charge up drastically. He is also scheduled to address two public meetings. pic.twitter.com/x5l0X39rmt March 13, 2021

The home minister is expected to visit the state again on March 17 to campaign for Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Majuli constituency and the party’s candidate, Bolin Chetia, in Sadiya constituency.

Amit Shah will also hold two rallies in West Bengal on Monday (March 15). He will address public meetings in Jhargram in West Bengal at 11 am and at Ranibandh at 1 pm.

West Bengal will witness eight-phased assembly polls beginning March 27. Assam will go for a three-phased election from March 27. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.

(With inputs from ANI)