Headlines

INDIA bloc leaders to meet in Delhi on Dec 6 to chalk out strategy for Lok Sabha polls

Why farewell to David Warner? Mitchell Johnson criticises former teammate, brings up Sandpaper Gate

Assembly Election Results 2023: BJP poised to sweep MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh; Congress ahead in Telangana

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui reveals his mother died by suicide when he was 13, says 'unpe karza tha bas Rs 3500 ka'

Assembly Election Results 2023: NCP chief Sharad Pawar assures results won't have impact on INDIA bloc

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

INDIA bloc leaders to meet in Delhi on Dec 6 to chalk out strategy for Lok Sabha polls

Why farewell to David Warner? Mitchell Johnson criticises former teammate, brings up Sandpaper Gate

Assembly Election Results 2023: BJP poised to sweep MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh; Congress ahead in Telangana

10 Priciest wedding destinations in India

Bollywood actors who died before their last film released

7 stretches for back pain relief

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

Election results 2023: Delhi Congress workers burst crackers, distribute sweets amid vote counting

Brick wall secured EVM strong room opened in Morena as counting of votes begins for MP polls

Telangana elections results 2023: DK Shivakumar confident of Congress' comfortable win!

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui reveals his mother died by suicide when he was 13, says 'unpe karza tha bas Rs 3500 ka'

Boycott Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah trends, fans slam makers, say 'we will not forgive you', here's why

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

HomeIndia

India

Assembly Election Results 2023: NCP chief Sharad Pawar assures results won't have impact on INDIA bloc

Sharad Pawar's NCP is part of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), which was formed to take on the ruling BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 03, 2023, 02:15 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said the outcome of the Assembly elections in four states will not have any impact on the INDIA bloc, which comprises more than 25 opposition parties led by the Congress.

After initial rounds of counting, the Bharatiya Janata Party seems set to snatch power from the Congress in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and retain it in Madhya Pradesh.

The Congress is leading on 65 out of 199 seats in Telangana, while the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, which was ruling the state for the past 10 years, is ahead on 39 seats.

READ | Assembly Election Results 2023 Live: BJP crosses halfway mark in Chhattisgarh, Congress gets 38 seats

''I don't think this will have any impact on the INDIA alliance. We will be meeting at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in Delhi. We will speak to those who know the ground reality. We will be able to comment on it after the meeting only,'' Pawar said.

One must accept that the current trends are in favour of the BJP, the NCP chief and Opposition stalwart added.

On the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS trailing the Congress in the southern state, Pawar said it would be too early to say anything.

''Earlier, it was assumed the BRS would retain Telangana. However, after Rahul Gandhi's rally, which received a huge response, we realised there will be a change in the state,'' Pawar claimed.

READ | Assembly Elections Results 2023: Congress decimated in Hindi Heartland, Telangana lone spark of joy for party

Pawar's NCP is part of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), which was formed to take on the ruling BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Assembly polls were held in November in Chhattisgarh (7 and 17), Mizoram (7), Madhya Pradesh (17), Rajasthan (25) and Telangana (30).

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This bollywood superstar's iconic bungalow to be turned into Rs 500 crore luxury housing project; check details here

Madhya Pradesh Election 2023 results: When, where to watch LIVE, how to check results on December 3

Cleared IIT-JEE at 13, started job at 24, where is this Indian genius now and what is he doing?

Isha Ambani spotted giving 'boss lady' vibes at NMACC donning Rs 7.89 lakh Chanel jacket

David Warner hits back at X user for calling Australian players ‘arrogant’ after World Cup triumph

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi pose with Allu Arjun, drop lovable photos after wedding; Ram Charan smiles with Pawan Kalyan

Vijay attends success bash of Leo with Trisha, Lokesh Kanagaraj, interacts with fans; see inside photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE