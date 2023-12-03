Assembly Election Result 2023: Meme-fest starts on social media as BJP takes edge in MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh

Assembly Elections Results 2023: Here are some of the most hilarious memes shared on social media on X (previously known as Twitter).

The future of the Congress, BJP, and other parties is gradually becoming more apparent as the vote-counting process draws to a close. Social media users responded to the BJP's three-state win and the Congress's victory in Chhattisgarh by posting comments on social media.

On the day of the Indian election, social media users who were keeping a close eye on the vote counting date posted memes in response to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) predicted victory in three states. Joyful party leaders also responded on social media, perfectly capturing the phrase "Modi's guarantee," as the saffron party attempted to win all three of the states' assembly elections: Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh.

A meme frenzy on X commemorating the BJP's anticipated win over the Congress was started by netizens. About the initial trends on Sunday, some applauded the BJP, while others made fun of the Congress. Funny memes were circulated online in response to the nation's poll results scenario. Here are some of the most hilarious memes shared on social media on X (previously known as Twitter).

Following electoral losses in different states, the Congress party consistently points fingers at the EVM machines. This behavior reflects a party with a mentally unsound approach.#ElectionResults#ChhattisgarhElections2023 #MadhyaPradeshElection2023 #RajasthanElections2023 pic.twitter.com/V1b2ffImky — Rimanshu Gupta (@RimanshuGupta5) December 3, 2023

Exit polls ke basis pe 100kg laddoo order karne ke baad...



Aaj Congress party : pic.twitter.com/aZ6y4a13HS — UmdarTamker (@UmdarTamker) December 3, 2023