Assembly Election Result 2022: Election Commission's full preparations and Covid guidelines for counting day

Assembly Election Results 2022: The counting of votes will begin in some time for all five states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa. To ensure counting in all these states is free and fair the Election Commission on Wednesday spoke about its plan of action.

The Election Commission said that it has deployed 130 police observers and 10 special observers to look into the counting process in the five states that went to Assembly polls. The EC informed that the EVMs are kept under 3-layer security, 24X7 and the serial number of each EVM has been shared with political parties.

The Election Commission went on to clarify that some rumours related to EVMs that was doing rounds is false and action has been taken accordingly. It also added that CEO UP has been directed to take action against such rumour mongers.

The EC informed that action against any type of breach of protocol has be taken and under this ADM Varanasi has been suspended. The assembly elections in these five states were held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7.

Preparations by Election Commission

The Election Commission has deployed more than 50,000 officials in the five states for the counting day.

Nearly 1,200 counting halls have been set up where results will be recorded from electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Counting will begin at 8 am in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab, following Covid-19 guidelines.

Uttar Pradesh, which has a maximum of 403 assembly constituencies, will have more than 750 counting halls.

Punjab will have more than 200. Over 650 counting observers have been deployed in the five states to monitor.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, Election Commission has issued separate guidelines for the counting day.

As per the poll panel's guidelines, counting centres have to be disinfected before and after the counting process.

Covid guidelines

Ensure distancing norms, the counting halls have to be sufficiently big with proper ventilation, windows and exhaust fans.

Despite being fully vaccinated, if anyone has Covid symptoms like fever or cold, will not be allowed inside the counting hall.

Every counting official and security personnel will be provided with mask, sanitiser, face shield and hand gloves.

Not more than seven counting tables will be set up in a counting hall.