Assembly Election 2026: Vijay plans resort stay for TVK winners amid poaching fears as exit polls predict party as kingmaker’s role

Actor turned politician Vijay has asked his party members to immediately report to the headquarters after the announcement of the results as the leadership fears poaching.

This election season the exit polls have predicted tables turning in three of the poll-bound states like West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Though in Assam BJP is being predicted to form the government, in Tamil Nadu, a new party with a strong leader likely change the dynamics.

Exit polls have projected actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) a party with a force to give a tough challenge to the dominant regional parties-DMK and AIADMK so much that its highly likely debut that its top leaders have been making efforts to protect its leaders against possible defections, sparking concerns of an early signs of “resort politics” in Tamil Nadu.

According to India Today, citing sources, the party leadership has instructed issues to all winning TVK candidates to immediately report to the party’s Panaiyur headquarters after results are declared. The party is strategically moving forward to guard its flock by keeping it directly under the leadership in a tightly contested political scenario where the number- game could turn the tables drastically.

Party insiders say that, based on the final tally, TVK may move its MLAs to a safe location, including a resort, to guard against poaching attempts by rival parties. The decision, insiders said, is part of this strategy to prepare the cadres towards loyalty in advance of the results.

Exit polls projection for TVK

Actor-turned politician Vijay's TVK is set for a blockbuster performance in Tamil Nadu assembly polls, according to Axis My India exit poll, which also noted that the party is poised to get as much vote share as DMK in its debut election.T he exit poll projected that the seven-party alliance led by the DMK would get 92-100 seats, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) 98-120 seats and the five-party alliance led by AIADMK would get 22-32 seats.

According to Axis My India, Vijay is ahead of Chief Minister MK Stalin in terms of choice for the next Chief Minister. While Stalin was supported by 35 per cent of those surveyed, the support was 37 per cent for Vijay.Several other exit polls predicted that the alliance led by the ruling DMK will return to power in the state