Assembly Election 2024 Results: INDIA bloc's first win in J-K, BJP retains Haryana

The ruling BJP is all set to form the government for the third consecutive time.

The INDIA bloc is poised to form the first elected government in Jammu and Kashmir, having secured a victory in the assembly elections by securing 49 out of 90 seats on which polls were held for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 five years ago.

The National Conference (NC), the oldest regional party in J&K, emerged as the clear frontrunner, winning 42 seats and falling just six seats short of a majority of its own. Congress party won six seats. BJP also made notable gains, winning 29 seats -- its best performance in J&K to date, up from 25 seats in the 2014 elections.

In Haryana, BJP is poised to form its government with the party crossing the halfway mark and winning 48 out of 90 assembly seats in the election. Congress failed to come back to power in the assembly polls despite 10 years of anti-incumbency against the BJP. Meanwhile, AAP couldn't win a single seat.

Congress said it cannot accept the Haryana Assembly polls verdict as there were "serious issues" about the integrity of the counting process and functioning of the EVMs in some districts, and asserted that it would take up the matter with the Election Commission. AAP and Congress failed to stitch up a pre-poll alliance due to differences over seat sharing. In the Lok Sabha polls this year, both parties fought elections together in Haryana.

(With inputs from PTI)