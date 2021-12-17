Assembly Election 2022: PM Modi to meet 40 MPs from UP today over breakfast

Ahead of the crucial Assembly election in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Bharatiya Janata Party MPs from Uttar Pradesh over breakfast today. The meeting will be attended by nearly 40 party leaders in the national capital of Delhi.

During the Winter Session of Parliament, the Prime Minister has been regularly holding breakfast meetings with party MPs. Earlier, PM Modi inaugurated Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency and also chaired a meeting of the 12 chief ministers of BJP-ruled states.

On the other hand, Home Minister Amit Shah will be touring the poll-bound state extensively. He will hold a 'Sarkar Banao, Adhikar Pao' (make government, get rights) rally in Lucknow. The rally is organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Nishad Party and will be held at 1 pm at Ramabai Ambedkar Ground in Lucknow.

The ruling BJP is also scheduled to hold six Yatras across Uttar Pradesh before the end of December that will cover each of the 403 assembly seats in the state. This is a part of the party's campaign in Assembly polls. The BJP has announced an alliance with the Nishad Party and Apna Dal (S) in Uttar Pradesh.