Assembly Election 2022: Fate of CM Dhami, Harish Rawat, Azam Khan among others to be decided today

In addition to the 55 seats in the state for the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, voting is held on Monday in all the assembly seats of Goa and Uttarakhand. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, former Chief Minister Harish Rawat and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan are among the prominent candidates whose fate will be decided.

Voting will be held for 40 seats of Goa Legislative Assembly on Monday, for which all preparations have been made. 301 candidates are in the fray for these seats. Goa, a traditionally bipolar state, is witnessing a multi-cornered contest this time around, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Trinamool Congress (TMC) and other smaller parties competing to make a mark on the state's electoral landscape.

An election official said that to prevent the spread of Covid-19, voters will be provided gloves at the polling stations. He said that more than 100 women polling stations have been set up in the state for the convenience of women voters.

Voting for 55 seats in UP, 70 seats in Uttarakhand

In the second phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, voting is going on for 55 seats in nine districts namely Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Amroha, Budaun, Bareilly and Shahjahanpur. Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are proposed in seven phases.

Voting is also underway for 70 seats in the Uttarakhand Assembly elections. Voting in Uttarakhand began at 8 am today and will continue till 6 pm. 11,697 centres have been set up for voting.

Fate of many leaders to be decided today

Important candidates whose political future is to be decided in these elections include Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, his cabinet colleagues Satpal Maharaj, Subodh Uniyal, Arvind Pandey, Dhan Singh Rawat and Rekha Arya, besides BJP's Uttarakhand unit president Madan Kaushik.

Prominent Congress candidates include former Chief Minister Harish Rawat, former minister Yashpal Arya, Congress's Uttarakhand unit president Ganesh Godiyal and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Pritam Singh. In the 2017 assembly elections, BJP had won 57 seats, Congress 11, while independent candidates won two seats.

Main candidates whose fate will be decided

Prominent candidates in Goa include CM Pramod Sawant (BJP), Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat (Congress) and former CM Churchill Alemao (TMC).

Ravi Naik (BJP), Laxmikant Parsekar (Independent), former Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sardesai (GFP) Sudin Dhavalikar (MGP) are in the fray.

Former Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar and AAP's chief ministerial face Amit Palekar's fate will also be decided today.

From UP, prominent faces in this phase include Dharam Singh Saini, a minister in the Uttar Pradesh government, who left the BJP and joined the SP.

Turncoat Dharam Singh Saini is trying his luck from Nakud assembly constituency in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022.

Azam Khan has been fielded from his stronghold Rampur seat while Azam Khan's son Abdullah Azam has been fielded from Swar seat.