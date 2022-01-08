Assembly Election 2022: ECI most likely to announce COVID-19 protocols for polls

Assembly Elections 2022: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the poll dates for the Assembly Elections in five states namely Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur at 3.30 pm today. The elections are expected to be held around Feburary-March this year.

However, conduction the elections during a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country will be real challege for the Election Commission. The ECI is mostly likely to also announce the COVID-19 guidelines to be followed during the Assemby Elections 2022 along with the poll dates.

In the wake of the rising cases, most of the parties have already moved their rallies online. Congress has announced that it would not hold any rallies in Uttar Pradesh. The party urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to refrain from holding large public events in the state.

All public meetings and gatherings in poll-bound state of Goa will now be limited to 50% capacity for indoor venues and up to 100 people in outdoor venues, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has announced.

The Election Commission of India is preparing to tighten COVID-19 guidelines for the upcoming Assembly Elections including bringing in stronger accountability measures. It is also looking into campaign restrictions in case of violations by political parties. The idea is to bring in measures to effectively enforce its COVID-19 guidelines.

Last week, the poll body held a meeting with the Health Ministry to discuss the current COVID-19 situation in the five states. The Health Ministry had submitted a report on the resurgence and the status of vaccination coverage across the nation. The EC is strongly considering disciplinary action against District Election Officer (DEO) in case of any violations of its COVID-19 guidelines.