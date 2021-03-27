Assembly Election 2021: West Bengal records 70.17% voting, voter turnout in Assam 62.09% till 3 pm

Voting for the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 is underway in 30 constituencies of the state. As per the latest data, 70.17% of 73.80 lakh voters exercised their franchise till 3 pm Saturday. Voting for the first phase of elections in the two states began this morning, for 30 and 47 seats respectively.

Polling booths opened at 7 am and will close at 6 pm. Polling has been extended by an hour due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first phase of voting in the Assam Assembly Election 2021, is also underway. 62.09% of 81.09 lakh electors exercised their franchise till 3 pm in the first phase of polling in 47 assembly seats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President JP Nadda urged people to vote in large numbers. "Today, Phase 1 of the West Bengal Assembly elections begin. I would request all those who are voters in the seat polling today to exercise their franchise in record numbers," said PM Modi.

Ahead of voting, two security personnel were injured in a firing incident at Satsatmal in Bhagwanpur assembly constituency of East Midnapore. BJP District President Anup Chakraborty said that those associated with TMC were trying to terrorize people in the Argoal panchayat area.

Suvendu Adhikari, the ex-Trinamool MLA and now a BJP leader demanded suspension of police officers in Haldi and Nandigram for helping the ruling party.

In Bengal, the ruling Trinamool Congress faces stern competition from the BJP. In Assam, the BJP is hoping to win a second straight term, with Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal the biggest name on the ballot today.