Assembly Election 2021: Peaceful voting in 5 states/UT, Assam records highest voter turnout

On Tuesday, polling was conducted peacefully in 1,53,538 polling stations spread across 475 Assembly constituencies in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and for the third phase of Assam and West Bengal.

As per Election Commission data, Assam recorded the highest voter turnout at over 80%, followed by Puducherry, West Bengal, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu. Assam reported a turnout of 80.32% till 6.30 pm, whereas 78.03% turned out to vote in the Union Territory of Puducherry.

In West Bengal, polling was 77.68% despite few incidents of violence. Kerala reported a 69.94% voting whereas Tamil Nadu saw the lowest turnout at 65.11%. The Lok Sabha by-elections in Kerala and Tamil Nadu saw estimated polling of 67.965 and 62.41%, respectively.

Elections to the 234 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu are being held in a single phase along with Kerala and the Union Territory of Puducherry. However, there may be a slight variation in the figures when the Election Commission will release the final voter turnout percentage.

In Assam, voting took place in 40 out of the 126 seats in the final phase. The contest here is between the ruling BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led Mahajot. This phase will decide the fate of 337 candidates across 40 constituencies of 12 districts in the state, including the senior minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Himanta Biswa Sarma in the Jalukbari constituency.

In Kerala, polls were conducted in 20 seats. The state continued to witness a massive voter turnout on Tuesday as minor incidents of violence were reported from few places. According to the Election Commission figures in Kerala 71.26% of male voters cast their franchise, 71.35% were women, and transgenders 36.33%.