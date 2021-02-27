Headlines

Assembly Election 2021: One of the key battles for democracy to be fought in Bengal, says Prashant Kishor

IPAC head asserted that Bengal wants its daughter back & the public could hold him true to his last tweet on May 2, the day results will be declared.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 27, 2021, 09:18 PM IST

Political strategist Prashant Kishor in his latest tweet has said that one of the key battles for democracy in the country will be fought in West Bengal. The state is going to the Assembly polls in March this year and the election dates has already been announced by the CEC.

Prashant Kishor tweeted that the people of the state are ready to bring back their rightful leader. Taking to Twitter, the IPAC head asserted that Bengal wants its daughter back and the public could hold him true to his last tweet on May 2, the day the results of the elections will be declared.

He reiterated a challenge he laid down to the BJP in December 2020. In an earlier tweet in December last year, the poll strategist had vowed to quit Twitter if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) crossed double digits in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections.

His tweet was in response to Home Minister Amit Shah's statement that he has set '200 out of 294 seats' target for the party's West Bengal wing ahead of polls in 2021.

Prashant Kishor's organisation I-PAC is assisting the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal to formulate poll strategy in a bid to stop the BJP to take over powers in the state.

West Bengal elections will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29, the Election Commission announced on Friday, making it the longest ever polls in the state. The results will be declared on May 2.

The eight days of voting are March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. Last time, in 2016, the state's 6.5 crore voters voted over seven days between April and May.

However, the EC's decision was questioned by Bengal CM who said such a long-drawn phase of voting was as per BJP requisition.

