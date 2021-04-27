Assembly Election 2021: EC bans victory processions on or after counting on May 2 due to COVID-19

Due to the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases and people across the country succumbing to the virus, the Election Commission of India on Tuesday banned all victory processions on or after the day of the counting of votes on May 2. The EC said that a detailed order will soon be issued.

Not more than two persons shall be allowed to accompany the winning candidate or his/her authorised representative to receive the certificate of election from the Returning Officer concerned, said the Election Commission on Tuesday.

Assembly Elections in four states - Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and one Union Territory Puducherry are underway. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. The Election Commission has been facing flak over its handling of the COVID-19 situation and over the decision of conducting polls by allowing political parties to hold public rallies amid a deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Election Commission of India bans all victory processions on or after the day of counting of votes, on May 2nd. Detailed order soon. pic.twitter.com/VM60c1fagD — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2021

"No victory procession after the counting on 2.5.2021 shall be permissible. Not more than two persons shall be allowed to accompany the winning candidate or his/her authorised representative receive the certificate of election from the Returning Officer concerned," said the EC in its order.

Earlier, the Election Commission had banned 'pad yatras' and roadshows while limiting the number of people attending the public meetings to 500. The EC had asked the political parties to ensure that those attending the rallies wear masks and follow COVID-19 protocols.