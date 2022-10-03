Search icon
Assembly bypolls to seven seats in six states on Nov 3: Check constituencies, voting schedule and important dates here

Gazette notification for these elections will be issued on October 7 and the Model Code of Conduct will also come into effect immediately.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 03:28 PM IST

Representational Image

Bypolls to seven Assembly seats across six states will be held on November 3, the Election Commission announced today. The counting of votes will be undertaken on November 6. 

Bypolls will be held on two seats -- Mokama and Gopalganj -- of Bihar , Andheri (East) of Maharashtra, Adampur of Haryana, Munugode of Telangana, Gola Gorakhnath of Uttar Pradesh, and Dhamnagar of Odisha.

Gazette notification for these elections will be issued on October 7 and the Model Code of Conduct will also come into effect immediately. The last date for filing nominations is October 14. Scrutiny of nominations will be done on October 15 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is October 17.

According to the Election Commission of India, Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be used for these polls. "Adequate numbers of EVMs and VVPATs (voter verified paper audit trail) have been made available and al steps have been taken to ensure that the polls are conducted smoothly with the help of these machines," Sanjeev Kumar Prasad, Secretary, ECI, said in a statement.

According to the ECI, Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) or Voter Card will be the primary document for the identity verification of a voter. However, other official identification documents, such as Aadhar Card, PAN Card and Driving Licence, will also be accepted.

Important Dates

Voting - November 3

Counting of votes - November 6

Gazette notification - October 7

Deadline for filing nominations - October 14

Scrutiny of nominations - October 15

Withdrawal of candidature - October 17

