Assembly bypoll results top updates: BJP retains three crucial seats, leads in Odisha; TRS extends lead in Munugode

The BJP on Sunday retained key three states Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, while the RJD retained Mokama in the bypolls to seven assembly constituencies in six states. In Telangana’s Munugode, the BJP and K Chadrashekar Rao’s TRS (now BRS) are involved in a close contest, with the latter having extended its lead beyond 3,000 after nine rounds of counting.

BJP’s Bhavya Bishnoi has emerged victorious in the Adampur Assembly byelection with a significant margin of 16,606 votes. In Gola Gokarannath, BJP candidate Aman Giri won by defeating his nearest rival and Samajwadi Party candidate by over 34,000 votes, news agency PTI reported. The saffron party also retained Gopalganj constituency in Bihar. Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) retained the Mokama Assembly seat of Bihar. As the counting of votes progresses, BJP’s Suryabanshi Suraj is leading in Dhamnagar constituency.



Here are the top updates on the Assembly bypoll results:

Defeat of BJP's pride: RJD's Neelam Devi after wining Mokama bypoll​

RJD's Neelam Devi, after winning the Mokama by-poll, said, "This is the victory of the people of Mokama and the defeat of BJP's pride. We knew we would win, as we had the blessings of the people of Mokama."

TRS extends lead to 3,923 votes after nine rounds of counting

The ruling TRS in Telangana on Sunday continued to maintain a lead over the BJP in the by-poll to Munugode Assembly segment. After nine rounds of counting of votes, TRS lead rose to 3,923 votes.

BJP widens lead over BJD in Dhamnagar

BJP candidate Suryabanshi Suraj widened his lead to 4,845 votes over his BJD rival Abanti Das for Dhamnagar bypoll in Odisha's Bhadrak district, Election Commission (EC) trends revealed on Sunday.

According to the EC, BJP's Suryabanshi Suraj secured 58,332 votes after the 13th round of counting, while BJD's Abanti Das bagged 51,577.

Rutuja Latke of Uddhav's Sena faction wins Andheri (East) Assembly bypoll

Rutuja Latke, the candidate of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), on Sunday won the bypoll to Andheri (East) Assembly seat in Mumbai, news agency PTI reported.

The November 3 byelection, necessitated due to the death of sitting Shiv Sena MLA and Rutuja Latke's Ramesh Latke in May this year, was a mere formality after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) withdrew its candidate from the race.

This was the first electoral contest in Maharashtra after the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government collapsed in June following a revolt by a section of Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde. Shinde subsequently became chief minister in an alliance with the BJP.

BJP wins Gopalganj seat in Bihar

The BJP retained the Gopalganj assembly seat in Bihar, beating the RJD in a bypoll that turned out to be a cliffhanger of a contest. BJP candidate Kusum Devi, wife MLA Subhash Singh whose death had necessitated the by-election, polled 70,032 votes, while RJD's Mohan Gupta got 68,243.

Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM and Mayawati's BSP, often accused of being the BJP's "B team" by the RJD, finished third and fourth respectively, together accounting for more than 20,000 votes.

Notably, BSP candidate Indira Yadav is the wife of Sadhu Yadav, younger brother of RJD president Lalu Prasad's wife Rabri Devi. Sadhu Yadav had won the seat in 2000.