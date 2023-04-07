Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Assassination attempt with crude bomb on BJP leader’s son in Prayagraj, probe underway

The police have registered a case against one Shivam Yadav and some of his associates and are investigating them.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 09:26 PM IST

Assassination attempt with crude bomb on BJP leader’s son in Prayagraj, probe underway
Representational Image

Some unidentified bike-borne persons hurled a crude bomb at local BJP leader Vijay Laxmi Chandel's son at a residential colony here, police said on Friday. The incident happened in Jhunsi police station area on Thursday evening, they said.

According to police, Chandel's son Vidhan Singh (20) was sitting in his car when some people threw the bomb at him.

Vidhan narrowly escaped the attack, SHO (Jhunsi) Vaibhav Singh said, adding the attackers fled from the spot.

CCTV footage of the incident surfaced on social media in which some youths on two motorcycles can be seen hurling a crude bomb at a car in which Vidhan was sitting.

A case has been registered against one Shivam Yadav and some of his associates and an investigation is underway, he said.

Also, READ: Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express to run from April 8; check schedule, route and fare here

The residences of people named in the FIR are being raided.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Rolls-Royce Cullinan to BMW Z4: 5 luxurious cars that Ajay Devgn owns
New Parliament Building: Inside photos surface as PM Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla go for surprise visit
NandamurI Taraka Ratna , Sidharth Shukla, Sushant Singh Rajput, Tunisha Sharma, Jiah Khan: Actors who died young
Step inside Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal’s sea-facing, luxurious residence Gulita, one of the most expensive homes in India
Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale: Black 'cleavage' suit, peacock shirt; fashion statements made by Shalin Bhanot
Speed Reads
More
First-image
PM doesn't understand the importance of education: Jailed AAP leader Sisodia in open letter
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.