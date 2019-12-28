'Assam will not be run from Nagpur': Rahul Gandhi targets RSS-BJP on CAA

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the Modi government on Saturday over the Citizenship law issue, saying that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will not be allowed to attack Assam's history, language, and culture through the recently-enacted Citizenship Amendment Act.

Addressing a public rally in Guwahati, Assam, Gandhi said, "Hum BJP aur RSS ko Assam ki history, bhasha ,sanskriti par akraman nahi karne denge. Assam ko Nagpur nahi chalayega, Assam ko RSS ke chaddi wale nahi chalayenge. Assam ko Assam ki janta chalayegi."(I will not allow the BJP-RSS to attack the history, language, and culture of Assam.....Assam will not be run by Nagpur, it will be run by its own people.)

#WATCH Rahul Gandhi in Guwahati: Hum BJP aur RSS ko Assam ki history, bhasha ,sanskriti par akraman nahi karne denge. Assam ko Nagpur nahi chalayega, Assam ko RSS ke chaddi wale nahi chalayenge. Assam ko Assam ki janta chalayegi. pic.twitter.com/hzg4qaPRPv — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2019

"We had clearly stated in Parliament that we will not allow CAA to pass. We will not allow the loss of Northeast India," he added.

Massive protests have erupted in Assam after the bill was passed by the Parliament. At least five people were killed in police action following which the internet services were suspended and curfew was imposed in several areas including its largest city Guwahati.

The BJP-led government announced a slew of measures for the protection of Assamese language and land rights to the indigenous population.

Emerging from a cabinet meeting, Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the government has decided to request the Centre to amend Article 345 of the Constitution to declare Assamese language as the state language, excluding the Bengali major Barak valley, two hill districts and the Bodoland Territorial Administration Districts (BTAD).

The Cabinet also decided to introduce legislation in the next Assembly session, making it mandatory to include the Assamese language as a compulsory subject in all English and other medium schools in the state, he said.