Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttarakhand to receive heavy rainfall: IMD

The coming rains could be very devastating for the state of Assam, currently reeling from a flood situation. Over 35 lakh people across 28 of the state's 33 districts are now affected due to flooding, an official bulletin issued by the state government stated on Friday.

The Indian Meteorological Department on Saturday forecasted a heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Gujarat and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam.

The department had also predicted widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar during July 26-28, and the same in Punjab and Haryana on July 27-29.