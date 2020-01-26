Trending#

Assam: Two explosions hit Dibrugarh; police launches investigation

The Assam police are investigating the matter.


Updated: Jan 26, 2020, 10:22 AM IST

As India kicked off its celebrations for the 71st Republic day, two explosions took place in Assam's Dibrugarh.

The first explosion took place at a shop near NH-37 at Graham Bazaar while the second took place near a Gurudwara.

The Assam police are investigating the matter.

"We have received the information about the explosion in Dibrugarh. An investigation has begun, it is being probed that who is involved in this." ANI qouted Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahant as saying.

A bomb squad has also been rushed to the spot.

More details are awaited. 