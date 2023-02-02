Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 06:36 AM IST

Assam to host maiden G20 meeting in Guwahati, over 100 delegates to participate: Key points (Photo: Twitter/G20org)

Assam is all set to host the first G20 meeting on Thursday with the participation of over a hundred delegates who will deliberate on sustainable financing solutions.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, Ministry of Finance (MoF) adviser Geetu Joshi said more than 100 delegates, comprising representatives of G20 nations, guest countries and international organisations, will take part in the two-day event.

Guwahati is hosting the '1st Sustainable Finance Working Group Meeting' (SFWGM). Joshi highlighted the three main agendas of the SFWGM:

1. Mobilisation of timely and adequate resources for climate finance

2. Enabling finance for the sustainable development goals

3. Capacity building of the ecosystem for financing sustainable development

MoF adviser Chandni Raina said the G20 Sustainable Finance Working Group aims to mobilise sustainable finance to help ensure global growth and stability and promote the transition towards greener, more resilient and inclusive societies and economies.

When asked about the list of delegates and who are attending from different countries, the officials refused to share the details, saying, "As per G20 protocol, we cannot share the names of the delegates."

