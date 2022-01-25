Assam tightens Covid-19 curbs - Check full list of new restrictions imposed

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 25, 2022, 07:27 AM IST

In view of the rising Covid cases in the state, the Assam government has further tightened curbs to contain the spread of the virus. As per the latest restrictions, the state has banned the entry of non-vaccinated people to public places, except hospitals.

People have been asked to carry proof of vaccination while going to public places. It also directed authorities to shut schools for up to class 8 students. The new restrictions will come into effect from 6 am on January 25 and will remain in force until further order.

The new guidelines said that all government servants, including contractual workers, should be inoculated with both doses of vaccines to attend office.

What new order says

Physical classes in all schools up to class 8 in all districts have been suspended.

Authorities have to ensure all such educational institutions migrate to virtual options until further orders.

Classes in schools have been allowed on alternate days for class IX and above in all districts.

The ASDMA said non-vaccinated people will not be allowed to enter public places, except hospitals.

Maximum of 200 people or 50% of capacity of a venue, whichever is less, allowed in marriages and meetings.

Not more than 20 people are allowed in funerals and last rites.

Cinema and theatre halls are allowed to operate at 50% of the seating capacity of these facilities.

Only those who have received both doses of Covid-19 vaccine will be allowed to enter cinema halls.

Up to 60 fully vaccinated people permitted to enter iconic religious places in an hour, 40 for other such places.

Night curfew has been imposed in the state from 10 pm to 6 am everyday till further notice.

Workplaces and Businesses have been directed to shut before 9 pm daily.

Takeaways of food items from restaurants, dhabas and other eateries is allowed till 10 pm.