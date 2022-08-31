Assam: Third madrassa with links to al-Qaeda bulldozed after arrest of teacher, an AQIS operative

Assam: Third madrassa with links to al-Qaeda bulldozed after arrest of teacher

The Assam government on Wednesday demolished another madrassa linked to al-Qaida in Bongaigaon district. This is the third madrassa to be demolished by the state government this month after the police found that these educational institutions were carrying out 'jihadi' activities on their premises.

Around a dozen of excavators were deployed to demolish the two-storey building of the Kabaitari Ma Arif Madrassa in Jogighopa area of the district, police said, adding that other structures on the premises were also being razed to the ground.

Earlier on Friday, the police arrested one of the teachers of the madrassa, Mufti Hafizur Rahman, who allegedly is a member of the AQIS and laos has links with Ansarul Bangla Team.

Another madrassa in Barpeta district, which had allegedly sheltered two Bangladeshi operatives of Ansarul Bangla Team for four years, was demolished on Monday. One of the alleged Bangladeshi terror operatives, the principal, a teacher and another person associated with the madrassa were also arrested by the Barpeta police.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had recently said that the state was becoming a "hotbed of jihadi activities" with about five modules having links with Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent and Ansarul Bangla Team busted in the last few months.

More than 40 people with suspected links with the 'jihadi' activities, including Bangladeshis, have been arrested in the state since March this year.