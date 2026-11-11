Assam: Seven coaches of Kolkata-Sairang Express derail near Digaru, several injured

7 coaches and locomotive of Kolkata-Sairang Express derail near Digaru on outskirts of Guwahati. Several passengers injured, rescue underway. Cause yet to be ascertained.

A major train accident was reported in Assam this morning after seven coaches of the Kolkata-Sairang Express derailed near Digaru, on the outskirts of Guwahati.

According to preliminary information, the passenger train travelling from Mizoram towards Kolkata derailed along with its locomotive. Several passengers are reported to be injured, some critically.

The authorities have confirmed that the accident took place in the early hours today. Detailed information about the cause of the derailment, the exact number of injured passengers and the extent of damage is yet to be ascertained.

Northeast Frontier Railway officials have rushed to the spot. More details are awaited