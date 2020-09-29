Headlines

Assam's only woman CM Syeda Anwara Taimur passes away

Family sources in Guwahati said that Taimur, Chief Minister from December 6, 1980 to June 30, 1981, was residing in Australia with her son for the past few years.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 29, 2020, 12:13 AM IST

Syeda Anwara Taimur, the only woman Chief Minister of Assam, died in Australia after a prolonged illness on Monday. She was 84.

Family sources in Guwahati said that Taimur, Chief Minister from December 6, 1980 to June 30, 1981, was residing in Australia with her son for the past few years.

A teacher of economics in Debicharan Barua Girls College in Jorhat before joining politics, she had an illustrious career spanning over four decades.

Elected to the Assam Assembly four times - 1972, 1978, 1983, and 1991 - as nominee of the Congress, she also served as state Public Works Department (PWD) minister from 1983 to 1985.

In 1988, she was nominated to the Rajya Sabha. In 2011, the veteran leader left the Congress and joined the All India United Democratic Front. She figured in the headlines after her name was found missing from the NRC (National Register of Citizens) list in 2018.

Taimur`s death has been widely mourned cutting across party lines.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, in a tweet, said: "Saddened by the sudden demise of former Chief Minister of Assam, Syeda Anwara Taimur. Praying for the departed soul, I offer my heartfelt condolences to her family members and well-wishers."

Mahila Congress President and party spokesperson Sushmita Dev, in a tweet, said: "Deeply saddened to know about the sudden demise of Assam`s first woman Chief Minister Smt Syeda Anwara Taimur ji. Syeda ji had a long public career serving the people of Assam for four terms as MLA. Prayers for the departed soul. My deepest condolences to friends and family."

