India

Assam's online trading scam: Actress Sumi Borah, her husband Tarkik Borah sent to judicial custody

Earlier, it was alleged that the controversial actress was not cooperating with the investigation team and the police might ask for a prolongation of their custody.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 17, 2024, 11:01 PM IST

Assam's online trading scam: Actress Sumi Borah, her husband Tarkik Borah sent to judicial custody
File Photo: Insta / Sumi Borah
The controversial Assamese actress Sumi Borah and her husband Tarkik Borah were sent to judicial custody by the Court after the police did not appeal for an extension of the custody of the accused couple in the multi-crore online trading scam.

The initial five days of police custody of Borah and her husband ended on Monday and the duo was produced before the court on Tuesday. As the police did not ask for an extension of their custody, the couple was sent to the Dibrugarh Central Jail. Earlier, it was alleged that the controversial actress was not cooperating with the investigation team and the police might ask for a prolongation of their custody.

A senior police official said: “Borah has not been cooperative with the investigation team since her surrender and subsequent arrest. She is either crying during interrogation or evading the questions by other means. The actress has also complained multiple times at the time of questioning that she was not feeling well; however, during the medical check-up, she was pronounced fit by the health team.”

Earlier last week, Sumi Borah circulated a video before she surrendered to the police. In that video, she mentioned that she cannot stay for long in the police lockup and the actress would prefer to stay in jail.
The accused actress in the huge online trading scam also said in her video that she has not fled but she has been hiding due to propaganda being run against her. She alleged that a lot of misinformation was being spread and her family has been suffering a lot due to it.

READ | Who is IPS Manoj Kumar Verma, the new Kolkata Police Commissioner?

Meanwhile, the brother-in-law of Sumi Borah, Amlan Borah who was arrested from Bihar was also sent to judicial custody by the Court on Tuesday. An online trading scam amounting to Rs 2,200 crore was busted in Assam after a kingpin of this fraud, Bishal Phukan was arrested from his Dibrugarh residence.

The Assamese actress Sumi Borah came under the scanner of police after Phukan's arrest. Police claimed that Bishal Phukan used Borah's network in the Assamese movie industries to get clients for online trading on the pretext of giving them higher returns. Borah and her husband were on the run following Phukan's arrest and finally they surrendered before the police in the previous week.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

