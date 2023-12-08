Headlines

Breaking: TMC MP Mahua Moitra expelled from Lok Sabha over cash-for-query row

India allows export of non-basmati rice to another 5 countries

Assam Rifles conducts fourth Major Bob Khating Memorial Lecture 2023 at USI, Delhi

Steve Jobs once signed a Rs 35 cheque in 1976, it now fetched more than Rs 30,00,000

Give at least 48 hours to study ethics panel report on Mahua Moitra: TMC to Lok Sabha Speaker

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Who is Bhupinder Babbal? Voice behind Animal song Arjan Vailly, folk singer from small Punjab town, he was once...

Viral video: Desi bride's stunning dance to 'Saajanji Ghar Aaye' impresses internet, watch

Assam Rifles conducts fourth Major Bob Khating Memorial Lecture 2023 at USI, Delhi

Before Animal, 6 Bollywood films that glorified toxic red flag characters

Crime against women: 10 Indian states with worst record

Actors who made flop debuts but went on to become Bollywood superstars

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

Mizoram Results 2023: Lalduhoma, who once guarded Indira Gandhi, set to be new Mizoram CM

Astronomers Discover Mysterical Six-Planet Solar System | NASA-ESA-UIC

What Is ‘Donkey Flight’, The Scam Of Smuggling Illegal Immigrants On Which SRK's 'Dunki' Is Based?

Who is Bhupinder Babbal? Voice behind Animal song Arjan Vailly, folk singer from small Punjab town, he was once...

Meet Miss India-turned-actress who is only two films old, has grossed Rs 1600 crore, worked with Shah Rukh, Ranbir

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

HomeIndia

India

Assam Rifles conducts fourth Major Bob Khating Memorial Lecture 2023 at USI, Delhi

The Assam Rifles in its quest to add academic content of North East has established ties with various think tanks, through seminars, panel discussions, and guest lectures.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 08, 2023, 03:02 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The fourth Edition of Major Bob Khating Memorial Lecture 2023 was held in USI, New Delhi. In a compelling and insightful lecture, Lt Gen Arun Kumar Sahni, PVSM, UYSM, SM, VSM (Retd) shed light on the topic “Evolving Security Scenario in North East & its strategic implications”.

During the lecture, the General drew on his extensive experience and expertise to provide a comprehensive analysis of the strategic challenges and opportunities in the North East Region. Earlier, Lt Gen PC Nair, PVSM, AVSM, YSM, PhD, Director General Assam Rifles gave the introductory remarks and underscored the intricate geopolitical landscape of the North East, emphasizing the region’s strategic importance due to its proximity to IB.

He gave an incisive insight into the implications of neighbouring countries such as China, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Myanmar on North East India’s security and development. 

The Assam Rifles in its quest to add academic content of North East has established ties with various think tanks, through seminars, panel discussions, and guest lectures. Assam Rifles is thus reinvigorating the interest in this region by utilizing the reach of various national think tanks.

As part of this outreach, it has inked a Memorandum of Understanding with the United Services Institution of India. As part of the MoU, brainstorming seminars and lectures are held annually. In the series of these lectures, the fourth edition of the Assam Rifles-USI guest lecture was held at USI, New Delhi on 08 Dec 2023. The Lecture has been named the “Bob Khathing Memorial Lecture 2023”.

Major Bob Khathing was a legendary figure from the North East. During World War II, he served with the famous V Force and for his gallantry, was awarded the Military Cross and Member of the British Empire (MBE). Apart from his committed service in Assam during the great earthquake of 1950, he played key roles in the transitional period in the State of Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Sikkim.

Major Khathing’s name has special relevance to Arunachal Pradesh; he served as the Assistant Political Officer in the erstwhile NEFA. He was also the first Officer to successfully unfurl the Indian Tri-colour at Tawang in the year 1951. Owing to his immense contribution to the North East Region he was awarded the “Padmashree” by the first President of India, Dr. Rajendra Prasad in 1957.

The talk was very well received by the audience which had eminent personalities from various policy-making bodies and think tanks besides officers from the Indian Army, representatives of various CAPFs, and other important stakeholders of the North East Region.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Hyundai Exter, Venue and other cars to get expensive, company raising prices by…

Animal box office collection day 7: Ranbir Kapoor's film continues to roar, mints Rs 25 crore in India

Meet mystery girl who was seen travelling with star India cricketer Rinku Singh to South Africa, she works as...

'What right does he have to humiliate PM like this': What Pranab Mukherjee told his daughter about Rahul Gandhi

Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 16,64,000 crore firm in talks with large sugar mills, plans to invest huge in...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE