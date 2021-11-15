Headlines

The Comedian trailer: Late Satish Kaushik's last lead role features him as comedic actor who has lost his laughter

Assam Rifles avenge Manipur attack, 3 NSCN-KYA militants killed in encounter

The operation is still underway on the Indo-Myanmar border and weapons made in China have been recovered from the spot.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 15, 2021, 04:35 PM IST

In a major operation, Assam Rifles personnel have gunned down three militants in Arunachal Pradesh belonging to NSCN-K(YA). The operation is still underway on the Indo-Myanmar border and weapons made in China have been recovered from the spot.

The incident is from Tirap district near the Indo-Myanmar border of South Arunachal. According to the information, three militants of the banned organization NSCN-K(YA) had kidnapped two civilians and were taking them to Myanmar. The soldiers of the Assam Rifles killed the militants near Lahu in Tirap district. However, there is no information yet about the abducted civilians.

Notably, an Indian Army colonel, his wife, 8-year-old son and four Assam Rifles soldiers were martyred in an attack on Saturday in Churachandpur, Manipur. Colonel Biplab Tripathi was the commanding officer of the 46th Assam Rifles. Officials said that four other people were injured in the ambush which was carried out about 3 km from the Deheng area.

