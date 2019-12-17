Assam Protests: Broadband restored, curfew relaxed in Guwahati, Dibrugarh; 190 arrested

The curfew imposed in Assam's Dibrugarh district was relaxed by the district administration on Tuesday from 6 AM to 8 PM, in view of the major protests across the North East against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The curfew imposed in Guwahati, too, has been relaxed and the broadband services resumed.

Finance Minister of Assam and chairman of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) Himanta Biswa Sarma had said on Monday that the curfew in Assam will be relaxed in the daytime and will remain in place only during the night, for the duration that the government deems it necessary. In a later tweet, the minister said that broadband internet will be restored, however, mobile internet will continue to remain suspended due to the potential of unrest in the region.

To back up his defense on the curbs, Biswa Sarma added that ever since protests erupted in the state, as many as 136 cases of vandalism and other related crimes were registered and around 190 persons were arrested in connection with the recent incidents happening in Guwahati and the rest of Assam.

Assam ADG Law and Order, GP Singh, said that "Situation in Guwahati having improved substantially, the curfew is being completely withdrawn from 6 am tomorrow (December 17th) in the entire Guwahati city jurisdiction. God bless people of Guwahati for making this possible. The support of people of Assam in bringing back normalcy has given us the confidence to restore broadband Internet connection in the entire state of Assam from December 17th i.e. tomorrow."

Regarding the reported casualties in the conflict, Assam's Director-General of Police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said on Tuesday that it was unfortunate that four people were killed in police action. "The situation had become such that police had to fire in order to save more people and property," the DGP said, adding, "The individuals that we have arrested were not normal democratic protestors but people who indulged in violence. Some conspirators have also been arrested, including some major leaders from various organizations."

As civil society groups and other organizations in Assam are embroiled in massive protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the protests in Assam took a violent turn with agitators damaging public property by setting ablaze buses, tires and other vehicles.

26 Army columns have been deployed in Assam to help the Central Armed Police Forces to control the law&order situation in the state.

All Assam Students Union (AASU) are spearheading the protest against the act with other organizations and civil society members conducting demonstrations against the act.

Meanwhile, Assam government employees have stated that they would stop work on December 18 in protest against the act.

AASU has also called a three-day mass `satyagraha` in all district headquarters of the state on December 16.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 will grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan by proposing to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955.

The Act will provide Indian citizenship to the Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan after six years of residence in India instead of the current mandatory stay of 11 years even if they do not possess any document. , members of these communities, who have come from the three neighboring nations before December 31, 2014, due to religious persecution there will be granted Indian citizenship after a mandatory period of stay.