Assam polls result 2026: Who is Riniki Bhuyan Sarma? CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife, who also filed case against Congress leader Pawan Khera

Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, wife of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, is in focus amid 2026 election buzz.

As Assam moves closer to its 2026 Assembly election results, political attention remains fixed on whether Himanta Biswa Sarma will continue as Chief Minister. Widely regarded as a dominant figure in state politics, he assumed office on 10 May 2021 after replacing Sarbananda Sonowal as the 15th Chief Minister of Assam under the Bharatiya Janata Party.

While political speculation continues, public curiosity has also turned toward his personal life, particularly his wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, who has often remained in the public eye due to her background and recent controversies.

Who is Riniki Bhuyan Sarma?

Riniki Bhuyan Sarma is an entrepreneur and former sportsperson from Guwahati. Born on 31 July 1973, she comes from a business-oriented family, with her father, Jadav Chandra Bhuyan, known for his industrial background.

She completed her schooling at St. Mary’s School and pursued higher education at Cotton University, where she studied both undergraduate and postgraduate courses before pursuing law. She is also registered with the Bar Council of India.

Before entering public life, she was a national-level tennis player, representing Assam in competitive tournaments. Over the years, she has also built her own professional identity in media and entrepreneurship.

Love Story That Began in College

Riniki Bhuyan Sarma and Himanta Biswa Sarma first met during their student days at Cotton College in Guwahati. At that time, she was a teenager pursuing graduation, while he was actively involved in student leadership as the college general secretary.

Their relationship developed over several years, and after a long courtship, the couple got married in 2001. They have two children together—a son, Nandil Biswa Sarma, and a daughter, Sukanya Sarma.

A Dream Shared from Early Days

According to past accounts, Himanta Biswa Sarma had expressed his ambition of becoming Assam’s Chief Minister even during his college years. Riniki has previously recalled that he shared this long-term political goal with her early in their relationship, a vision that eventually came true in 2021 when he took oath as Chief Minister.

Controversy Around Passport Allegations

In April 2026, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma found herself at the centre of a political controversy after allegations surfaced during a press briefing by the Congress party. The claims suggested she held multiple foreign passports, including those from Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Antigua-Barbuda.

She strongly rejected the accusations, calling them fabricated and AI-generated content. Denying all allegations, she stated that legal action had been initiated and an FIR filed. She also urged authorities to verify facts through official channels, including the Ministry of External Affairs.

Public Attention Beyond Politics

While Himanta Biswa Sarma continues to remain a central figure in Assam’s political landscape, discussions around his family, particularly Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, have added a personal dimension to the ongoing election narrative. As the 2026 results draw closer, both political developments and related controversies continue to attract widespread attention across the state.