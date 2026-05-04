FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Assam polls result 2026: Who is Riniki Bhuyan Sarma? CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife, who also filed case against Congress leader Pawan Khera

Assam polls result 2026: Who is Riniki Bhuyan Sarma?

West Bengal Election Result 2026: Who is Jakir Hossain? TMC’s ‘crorepati’ MLA trails from Jangipur constituency; How much is his declared assets?

West Bengal Election Result: Meet Jakir Hossain, TMC's richest candidate...

What is ‘let’s buy Spirit’ trend? Viral social media campaign raises millions to rescue Spirit Airlines

What is ‘let’s buy Spirit’ trend? Viral social media campaign raises millions

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
TVK's Vijay’s rumoured GF Trisha Krishnan visits Tirumala Venkateswara temple amid Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026| Check pics

TVK's Vijay’s rumoured GF Trisha Krishnan visits Tirumala Venkateswara temple

Kerala Election Result 2026: Pinarayi Vijayan vs VD Satheesan, Sobha Surendran vs Ramesh Pisharody, and others; big face-offs to watch

Kerala Election Result 2026: Check potential candidates constituency-wise

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: From Stalin's Kolathur to Vijay's Perambur, battles in 5 key seats to watch

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Battles in 5 key seats to watch

HomeIndia

INDIA

Assam polls result 2026: Who is Riniki Bhuyan Sarma? CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife, who also filed case against Congress leader Pawan Khera

Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, wife of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, is in focus amid 2026 election buzz.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : May 04, 2026, 12:10 PM IST

Assam polls result 2026: Who is Riniki Bhuyan Sarma? CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife, who also filed case against Congress leader Pawan Khera
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

As Assam moves closer to its 2026 Assembly election results, political attention remains fixed on whether Himanta Biswa Sarma will continue as Chief Minister. Widely regarded as a dominant figure in state politics, he assumed office on 10 May 2021 after replacing Sarbananda Sonowal as the 15th Chief Minister of Assam under the Bharatiya Janata Party.

While political speculation continues, public curiosity has also turned toward his personal life, particularly his wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, who has often remained in the public eye due to her background and recent controversies.

Who is Riniki Bhuyan Sarma?

Riniki Bhuyan Sarma is an entrepreneur and former sportsperson from Guwahati. Born on 31 July 1973, she comes from a business-oriented family, with her father, Jadav Chandra Bhuyan, known for his industrial background.

She completed her schooling at St. Mary’s School and pursued higher education at Cotton University, where she studied both undergraduate and postgraduate courses before pursuing law. She is also registered with the Bar Council of India.

Before entering public life, she was a national-level tennis player, representing Assam in competitive tournaments. Over the years, she has also built her own professional identity in media and entrepreneurship.

Love Story That Began in College

Riniki Bhuyan Sarma and Himanta Biswa Sarma first met during their student days at Cotton College in Guwahati. At that time, she was a teenager pursuing graduation, while he was actively involved in student leadership as the college general secretary.

Their relationship developed over several years, and after a long courtship, the couple got married in 2001. They have two children together—a son, Nandil Biswa Sarma, and a daughter, Sukanya Sarma.

A Dream Shared from Early Days

According to past accounts, Himanta Biswa Sarma had expressed his ambition of becoming Assam’s Chief Minister even during his college years. Riniki has previously recalled that he shared this long-term political goal with her early in their relationship, a vision that eventually came true in 2021 when he took oath as Chief Minister.

Controversy Around Passport Allegations

In April 2026, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma found herself at the centre of a political controversy after allegations surfaced during a press briefing by the Congress party. The claims suggested she held multiple foreign passports, including those from Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Antigua-Barbuda.

She strongly rejected the accusations, calling them fabricated and AI-generated content. Denying all allegations, she stated that legal action had been initiated and an FIR filed. She also urged authorities to verify facts through official channels, including the Ministry of External Affairs.

Public Attention Beyond Politics

While Himanta Biswa Sarma continues to remain a central figure in Assam’s political landscape, discussions around his family, particularly Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, have added a personal dimension to the ongoing election narrative. As the 2026 results draw closer, both political developments and related controversies continue to attract widespread attention across the state.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Assam polls result 2026: Who is Riniki Bhuyan Sarma? CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife, who also filed case against Congress leader Pawan Khera
Assam polls result 2026: Who is Riniki Bhuyan Sarma?
Shocking! Baseer Ali loses cool, grabs pap by neck at Prince Narula’s party due to this reason: Viral video
Shocking! Baseer Ali loses cool, grabs pap by neck at Prince Narula’s party
Assam election poll results: Who is Ajanta Neog? Five-time MLA eyeing sixth term leads against INC in Golaghat
Who is Ajanta Neog? Five-time MLA eyeing sixth term lead against INC in Golaghat
West Bengal Election Result 2026: Who is Jakir Hossain? TMC’s ‘crorepati’ MLA trails from Jangipur constituency; How much is his declared assets?
West Bengal Election Result: Meet Jakir Hossain, TMC's richest candidate...
What is ‘let’s buy Spirit’ trend? Viral social media campaign raises millions to rescue Spirit Airlines
What is ‘let’s buy Spirit’ trend? Viral social media campaign raises millions
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
TVK's Vijay’s rumoured GF Trisha Krishnan visits Tirumala Venkateswara temple amid Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026| Check pics
TVK's Vijay’s rumoured GF Trisha Krishnan visits Tirumala Venkateswara temple
Kerala Election Result 2026: Pinarayi Vijayan vs VD Satheesan, Sobha Surendran vs Ramesh Pisharody, and others; big face-offs to watch
Kerala Election Result 2026: Check potential candidates constituency-wise
Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: From Stalin's Kolathur to Vijay's Perambur, battles in 5 key seats to watch
Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Battles in 5 key seats to watch
West Bengal Election Result 2026: Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury vs Subrata Maitra, big face-offs to watch
West Bengal Election Result 2026: Mamata vs Suvendu, 5 big face-offs to watch
Assam Assembly Election Results 2026: Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Jalukbari to Akhil Gogoi’s Sibsagar, 5 high-profile battles to watch out on May 4
Assam Assembly Election Results 2026: 5 high-profile battles to watch on May 4
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement