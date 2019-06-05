Assam Police posts cheeky tweet to report ganja seizure

The Assam Police has found a huge amount of cannabis and also a unique way to disseminate this piece of information to the people.

"Anyone lost a huge (590 kgs) amount of Cannabis/Ganja and a truck in and around Chagolia Checkpoint last night? Don't panic, we found it."

Anyone lost a huge (590 kgs) amount of Cannabis/Ganja and a truck in and around Chagolia Checkpoint last night? Don't panic, we found it. Please get in touch with @Dhubri_Police. They will help you out, for sure ;) Great job Team Dhubri. pic.twitter.com/fNoMjbGSKX — Assam Police (@assampolice) June 4, 2019

This is how the official Twitter handle of the Assam Police reported the seizure of ganja in Dhubri district on Tuesday.

With emojis and smileys, the cheeky post got huge traction on the micro-blogging site and the tweet has become viral.

"Please get in touch with @Dhubri_Police. They will help you out, for sure ;) Great job Team Dhubri." Assam Police "asked" the owner of the contraband drug, and pinned the post.

The message, attached with a photograph of a large number of packets containing the cannabis, has seen over 6,000 retweets, while over 16,800 users have liked it and more than 1,200 people, including shuttler Jwala Gutta and stand-up comedian Papa CJ, commented in it.

Gutta's crisp 'Lol' was accentuated by Papa CJ who used emojis for claps saying "for the job done and the sense of humour :)"

@assampolice - for the job done and the sense of humour :) https://t.co/M3SX8xOZXE — Papa CJ (@PapaCJ) June 5, 2019

A user Devaraja who said, "ha, ha,.... If only you had not mentioned the actual contents, definitely some one would have made an appearance and claim before you." "Well done, @assampolice . And (emojies) to the person handling this account. Great sense of humour." wrote Madhumita D Mazumdar.

Sangita Nambiar said, "You po-lees are really funny guys online! Bangalore cops Mumbai cops all of you... makes you guys a bit less frightening. Not for the owners of this cache though.""I never thought police in india would be funny too...thank you @assampolice for ur great job and breaking streotype..," was the reaction from Adarsh Singh.