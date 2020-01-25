Assam Police lodges FIR against ex-JNU student Sharjeel Imam for 'cut Assam from India' remark

A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged by Assam Police on Saturday against former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Sharjeel Imam for allegedly insisting that Muslims could cut off the entire northeast from the rest of India.

This comes after a series of videos went viral on social media where it could be seen that Imam, the chief co-ordinator of the protest at Shaheen Bagh, was saying, "If all of us come together, we can separate the Northeast from India. If we cannot do it permanently, then at least for 1-2 months we can do this. It will take the administration at least one month to disperse all of them."

Imam had backed his statements by insisting that Muslims in Assam are already being put in detention centres owing to the NRC already having been applied there. "We may come to know in 6-8 months that all Bengalis, irrespective of Hindus or Muslims, have been killed," Imam had said, adding, "It is our responsibility to cut Assam from India. When this will happen, only then the Centre will listen to us."

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hit out at Sharjeel Imam, for his statements, and said that the Assam state government will register a case against him. Shortly after this, the Assam police registered an FIR against Imam for his inciting statements.

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma: The main organizer of Shaheen Bagh protest (in Delhi), Sarjil has said that Assam should be cut off from the rest of India. State government has taken cognizance of this seditious statement and has decided to register a case against him. pic.twitter.com/HYq6LspNmV — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2020

"An FIR has been lodged against Sharjeel Imam for his speech and inter alia commission of offence under Sections 13 (1) and 18 of the UA (P) ACT read with Section 153A, 153B, and 124A of Indian Penal Code at Guwahati Crime Branch Police Station," said GP Singh, Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, at a press conference in Guwahati on Saturday.

Earlier, Imam had, in a Facebook post, written that the primary purpose of the Shaheen Bagh protests was to disrupt bureaucratic machinery, calling it "chakka jam".

The Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch of road no. 13 A in the national capital has been closed since December 15 last year after protesters occupied the road following the police action on Jamia Millia Islamia students on the campus.

The protest, led by women, has become an inspiration across the country with similar protests erupting in various cities as part of a larger movement against the CAA-NRC.

The new law promises citizenship to members of 6 non-Muslim communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who entered India before December 31, 2014. Massive protests have erupted across the country against the new law.

Massive protests have erupted across the country against the new citizenship law. Critics say that the new law is against the secular nature of the Indian Constitution and clubbed with the NRC may be misused to strip away some Muslims' citizenship in the country. The BJP, however, has argued that the law has nothing to do with India's Muslims and only helps those who fled religious persecution in the neighbouring countries.