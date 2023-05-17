Assam police asked to ‘get in shape in 3 months or take retirement’; cops to undergo fitness test

Assam police asked to ‘get in shape in 3 months or take retirement' (Representational image)

The Assam Police has started a massive fitness drive in order to train their police personnel to be fitter and more athletically inclined in order to be more efficient on the force. As part of this fitness drive, the Assam Police has issued their personnel an ultimatum.

The Assam Police has announced a massive fitness survey for all their employees and personnel in order to determine who is unfit and who is fit. This survey will be done on the basis of their Body Mass Index (BMI), as well as a fitness test.

GP Singh, director general of police (DGP), took to Twitter and said, “In line with directions of the Hon @CMOfficeAssam, @assampolice Hq has decided to go for professional recording of Body Mass Index (BMI) of all Assam Police personnel including IPS/APS officers and all DEF/Bn/Organisations.”

In line with directions of the Hon @CMOfficeAssam , @assampolice Hq has decided to go in for professional recording of Body Mass Index (BMI) of all Assam Police personnel including IPS/APS officers and all DEF/Bn/Organisations.

We plan to give three months time to all Assam… — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) May 16, 2023

Under this new fitness survey, the Assam Police has given their personnel a period of three months for them to get fit and get into shape, after which a BMI assessment will be done to determine if they will be allowed to remain on the force, or will be given VRS.

The Assam Police DGP further added, “We plan to give three months time to all Assam Police personnel including IPS & APS officers till August 15th and then start BMI assessment in the next fifteen days. All those who are in the obese (BMI 30+) category would be offered another three months time to reduce weight (till November End) and after that VRS option except those who have genuine medical reasons like hypothyroidism etc."

The cops who are unfit will be given another three months to better prepare themselves and get into shape. If they end up failing that test as well, then they will be offered Voluntary Retirement. The DGP will be the first one to take the test in August.