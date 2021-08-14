Assam passes Cattle Preservation Bill that bans slaughter or sale of beef within 5 km radius of temple

Assam on Friday passed a bill that bans the slaughter or sale of beef within a 5 km radius of any temple in the state.

Assam on Friday passed a bill that bans the slaughter or sale of beef within a 5 km radius of any temple in the state. The bill, Assam Cattle Preservation Bill, 2021, was passed amid a walkout by opposition parties. The Opposition was seeking the legislation to select a committee for the same, a demand that was refused by the Assam government.

The law ensures that permission for cattle slaughter will not be given in the areas where Hindu, Jain, Sikh, and other non-beef eating communities predominantly inhabit or in places that fall within a 5 km radius of a temple, satra and any other institution as may be prescribed by the authorities. However, exemptions will be given for certain religious occasions.

The Assam government has also sought that transportation of bovines through the state without valid documents be checked by bills, and added, that all offenses under this law should be cognizable and non-bailable.

When Assam assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary announced the bill was passed, ruling BJP MLAs thumped desks, raising 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Jai Shree Ram' slogans.

After the bill was passed, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "I'm sure this will deal a heavy blow to the illegal cattle trade & transit through Assam, ensuring due care of cattle as practised in our tradition for ages."

Sarma said, "Cattle Slaughter Prevention bill is nothing but an improvement of what was done by Congress in the late 1950s."

The Assam Cattle Preservation Bill, 2021 was introduced in the assembly by CM Sarma on July 12. The bill says the slaughter of cattle will be prohibited unless a necessary certificate issued by the registered veterinary officer of a particular area has been obtained. It adds, the veterinary officer will issue a certificate only if he is of the opinion that the bovine, not being a cow, is over 14 years of age. Also, a cow, heifer or calf may be slaughtered only if it is permanently incapacitated.

(With agency inputs)