Assam: Over 2 lakh affected in flash floods triggered by Cyclone Amphan; more rainfall predicted for next 2-3 days

Even as India deals with the massive socio-economic ramifications of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak which is spreading like wildfire across the country, the state of Assam is facing a new impediment in these challenging times. Assam is facing the first wave of flash floods triggered by heavy rains due to the recent cyclonic storm 'Amphan', leading to major distress for the people in the state.

According to sources, more than two lakh people in Assam are currently affected by the flash floods, triggered by Cyclone 'Amphan', in the state. In the meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the rains will continue over the next two to three days.

The districts which are currently the worst-hit due to the flash floods are Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Darrang, Nalbari, Goalpara, Dibrugarh, and Tinsukia.

Disaster relief teams have been mobilised on an emergency basis to mitigate the damages. Around 9,000 villagers have been shifted to 35 relief camps, while approximately 1,007 hectares of fields have become submerged underwater. Nearly 16,500 domestic animals and poultry have been already affected as well.The Met department, however, has predicted more rains for the next two to three days.

Severe #Flood Situation in #Assam 27 May 2020 // 0600 hrs - River #Jiabharali at NT Road Crossing Jia-Bharali in #SONITPUR district of Assam is now flowing in SEVERE SITUATION at 06:00 hrs today. @CWCOfficial_FF pic.twitter.com/wLGi06KLR0 — NDMA India (@ndmaindia) May 27, 2020

Due to landslides at five to six locations owing to very heavy rainfall since the last few days, running of trains over the Lumding-Badarpur hill section has been suspended since last night, a statement by the Northeast Frontier Railway informed. Restoration teams have been mobilised from Lumding and New Haflong and the restoration work has begun.

Stranded passengers at stations are being provided with food and water, which are being transported by trucks from Lumding. The Ministry of Railways is taking care that the stranded passengers don't face any hardship.