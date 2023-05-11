Assam: Over 100 hospitalised after participating in ritual feast in Goalpara

Over 100 hospitalised in Assam | Photo: PTI (Representative)

More than 100 people fell ill after participating in a ritual feast in Assam's Goalpara district, a senior health department official said on Thursday. A prayer meeting was organised in the house of a member of the Garo community in Mariampur village bordering Meghalaya on Wednesday followed by a feast, Joint Director (Health) Paresh Kalita told reporters.

Many people reported sick since Wednesday and more than 100 people have been admitted to Goalpara Civil Hospital and other hospitals in the district.

Paresh Kalita said they suspect food poisoning caused by fish as only people who ate fish fell ill while those who ate vegetarian food are fine.

He said that most of the patients are out of danger and their condition was stated to be stable.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read: NHRC notice to sports ministry over panel's 'absence' in federations to address sexual harassment charges