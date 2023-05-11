Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Assam: Over 100 hospitalised after participating in ritual feast in Goalpara

More than 100 people have been hospitalised in Assam's Goalpara after participating in a ritual feast.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 11, 2023, 10:48 PM IST

Assam: Over 100 hospitalised after participating in ritual feast in Goalpara
Over 100 hospitalised in Assam | Photo: PTI (Representative)

More than 100 people fell ill after participating in a ritual feast in Assam's Goalpara district, a senior health department official said on Thursday. A prayer meeting was organised in the house of a member of the Garo community in Mariampur village bordering Meghalaya on Wednesday followed by a feast, Joint Director (Health) Paresh Kalita told reporters.

Many people reported sick since Wednesday and more than 100 people have been admitted to Goalpara Civil Hospital and other hospitals in the district. 

Paresh Kalita said they suspect food poisoning caused by fish as only people who ate fish fell ill while those who ate vegetarian food are fine.

He said that most of the patients are out of danger and their condition was stated to be stable. 

(With inputs from PTI)

Read: NHRC notice to sports ministry over panel's 'absence' in federations to address sexual harassment charges

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Shraddha Kapoor gives glimpse of lavish dinner spread from NMACC gala, shares her look in exquisite Paithani saree
Mukesh Ambani's Antilia to UK's Buckingham Palace: Here are 5 most expensive houses in the world | In pics
AP Dhillon, Karan Aujla and more: 5 Punjabi singers who have been on radar of gangsters
Happy Birthday Robert Downey Jr.: Sherlock Holmes, Chaplin, actor's 5 must-watch films apart from Avengers
In pics: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's Los Angeles mansion worth Rs 144 crore
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Explained: How 65 cyber thugs caught in Nuh, cheated 28,000 people of staggering Rs 100 crore
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.