Assam on high alert amid fresh unrest in Bangladesh, CM Himanta Sarma says, 'We have to be...'

INDIA
Prohibitory orders are in force along the India-Bangladesh border in Assam's Cachar district to prevent illegal movement and potential law and order threats, officials said.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that the state is on 'high alert' in the wake of the fresh wave of unrest in neighbouring Bangladesh. He added that the state government was closely monitoring the developments in Bangladesh.
''We have seen that in Bangladesh, Hindus are being subjected to atrocities and burnt alive... those who are currently in power in Bangladesh have been talking about including northeast India in their country,'' the CM claimed while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme in Guwahati on Monday.
It is also well known that people from Bangladesh entered Assam at different times and the state is 'full of these people', he asserted. ''We have to be vigilant and must keep a sharp eye on the developments in that country,'' Sarma said.
Sarma had claimed last week that 'Bangladeshi elements' have been repeatedly saying that northeast India should be merged with the neighbouring country, which is 'irresponsible and dangerous', and India will not remain silent on this. ''India is a very big country, a nuclear nation and the fourth largest economy of the world. How can Bangladesh even think about it?'' the chief minister had said. Prohibitory orders are in force along the India-Bangladesh border in Assam's Cachar district to prevent illegal movement and potential law and order threats, officials said, PTI reported.
असम सतर्क है। असम में बांग्लादेशी घुसपैठिए बस रहे हैं और बांग्लादेश में हिंदुओं की दिनदहाड़े हत्या हो रही है।
घुसपैठियों को बाहर निकालने का अभियान जारी रहेगा! pic.twitter.com/osDkEvzp8c— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 22, 2025
Bangladesh has witnessed a fresh wave of unrest following the death of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi. He was a prominent figure in the anti-government protests that led to the collapse of the Sheikh Hasina government.