FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Soha Ali Khan shares effective parenting trick to reduce daughter's screen time, build empathy: 'Exploring the World Helps Inaaya Understand Others'

Why Indian Students are Choosing the Germany Over the US and UK – How One Mumbai Consultancy is Leading the Shift

What Are the Advanatges of SMM?

Private Enterprise is Leading Sustainable Agricultural Development in India

Torvi Launch Generates Buzz in the Market: The Global Consumer Landscape A New Power Shift Starts

Why This California Therapist Translated the First Hindi Tool for Millions of Young Rheumatic Patients?

Last Mile Delivery Software: Transforming Urban Logistics and Customer Experience

Top 8 Best Coin Identifier Apps Free to Check Value

Dhurandhar's costume designer decodes Akshaye Khanna's viral Sher-E-Baloch look, admits 'making him centre of attraction by adding...'

Assam on high alert amid fresh unrest in Bangladesh, CM Himanta Sarma says, 'We have to be...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
What Are the Advanatges of SMM?

What Are the Advanatges of SMM?

Private Enterprise is Leading Sustainable Agricultural Development in India

Private Enterprise is Leading Sustainable Agricultural Development in India

Torvi Launch Generates Buzz in the Market: The Global Consumer Landscape A New Power Shift Starts

The Global Consumer Landscape A New Power Shift Starts

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Dhurandhar 2: Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar, or Osama Bin Laden, who's Bade Sahab in Ranveer Singh-starrer? Here's what we know

Dhurandhar 2: Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar, or Osama Bin Laden, who's Bade Sahab

Dhurandhar Yalina Jamali Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film, SEE pic

Dhurandhar Yalina Jamali Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film

Bollywood moms and their top health secrets: From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood

From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood

HomeIndia

INDIA

Assam on high alert amid fresh unrest in Bangladesh, CM Himanta Sarma says, 'We have to be...'

Prohibitory orders are in force along the India-Bangladesh border in Assam's Cachar district to prevent illegal movement and potential law and order threats, officials said.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Dec 22, 2025, 03:39 PM IST

Assam on high alert amid fresh unrest in Bangladesh, CM Himanta Sarma says, 'We have to be...'
File photo
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that the state is on 'high alert' in the wake of the fresh wave of unrest in neighbouring Bangladesh. He added that the state government was closely monitoring the developments in Bangladesh.

''We have seen that in Bangladesh, Hindus are being subjected to atrocities and burnt alive... those who are currently in power in Bangladesh have been talking about including northeast India in their country,'' the CM claimed while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme in Guwahati on Monday. 

It is also well known that people from Bangladesh entered Assam at different times and the state is 'full of these people', he asserted. ''We have to be vigilant and must keep a sharp eye on the developments in that country,'' Sarma said.

Sarma had claimed last week that 'Bangladeshi elements' have been repeatedly saying that northeast India should be merged with the neighbouring country, which is 'irresponsible and dangerous', and India will not remain silent on this. ''India is a very big country, a nuclear nation and the fourth largest economy of the world. How can Bangladesh even think about it?'' the chief minister had said. Prohibitory orders are in force along the India-Bangladesh border in Assam's Cachar district to prevent illegal movement and potential law and order threats, officials said, PTI reported.

Bangladesh violence

Bangladesh has witnessed a fresh wave of unrest following the death of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi. He was a prominent figure in the anti-government protests that led to the collapse of the Sheikh Hasina government.

READ | Gautam Adani plans to invest Rs 100000 crore in this business, eyes aggressive bids in...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
What Are the Advanatges of SMM?
What Are the Advanatges of SMM?
Private Enterprise is Leading Sustainable Agricultural Development in India
Private Enterprise is Leading Sustainable Agricultural Development in India
Torvi Launch Generates Buzz in the Market: The Global Consumer Landscape A New Power Shift Starts
The Global Consumer Landscape A New Power Shift Starts
Why This California Therapist Translated the First Hindi Tool for Millions of Young Rheumatic Patients?
Healing in Hindi: A New Tool for Millions of Young Rheumatic Patients
Last Mile Delivery Software: Transforming Urban Logistics and Customer Experience
Transforming Urban Logistics and Customer Experience
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Dhurandhar 2: Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar, or Osama Bin Laden, who's Bade Sahab in Ranveer Singh-starrer? Here's what we know
Dhurandhar 2: Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar, or Osama Bin Laden, who's Bade Sahab
Dhurandhar Yalina Jamali Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film, SEE pic
Dhurandhar Yalina Jamali Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film
Bollywood moms and their top health secrets: From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood
From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood
Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree looks; See pics
Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree
Dhurandhar 2: Will Bade Sahab's identity be revealed? Here's all you need to know about Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh's film; release date, plot and more
Dhurandhar 2 Bade Sahab identity all you need to know about Ranveer Singh film
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement