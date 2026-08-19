Assam: Rajdhani Express halted in Hojai to allow safe crossing of elephant herd

According to officials, strict vigilance and prompt alert action by forest staff and coordination by the Northeast Frontier Railway helped save the lives of the elephants in Hojai on Wednesday morning.

Forest staff spotted the herd near the railway track as they tried to cross at the Hawaipur area.

A Rajdhani Express was halted in Assam's Hojai district on Wednesday morning so that a herd of wild elephants could cross the railway tracks safely. According to officials, strict vigilance and prompt alert action by forest staff and coordination by the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) helped save the lives of the elephants in Hojai district on Wednesday morning.

As per reports, forest staff spotted an elephant herd near the railway track as they tried to cross at the Hawaipur area near Lanka in Hojai district, with the Down Rajdhani Express approaching. Alert action by the forest staff, the loco-pilot and the Lumding Railway Control Room ensured the elephant herd crossed safely and the train resumed its journey.

Sharing the heartwarming video on social media, Assam Forest Minister Jayanta MallaBarua wrote on X, "An unexpected halt on the tracks, but only for our adorable giants to pass by. This morning, the Down Rajdhani Express was stopped at Km 167/8 as an elephant herd crossed the tracks at Hawaipur under Lanka Range, Nagaon South Division, Hojai."

"Alert action by our @assamforest staff, the loco-pilot and Lumding Railway Control Room ensured the herd crossed safely and the train resumed its journey. Another day, another safe crossing!" he added. "Every day, our dedicated forest personnel remain watchful, quietly ensuring the safety of our wildlife. These may be silent stories, but each safe crossing is a story worth telling," the Minister further said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).