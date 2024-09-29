Twitter
Assam: Mobile internet services to be suspended in state for 8 hours today due to…

The suspension of mobile internet/ mobile data/ mobile wi-fi connectivity will be in place from 8.30 am to 4.30 pm, an official release said on Saturday.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Sep 29, 2024, 06:48 AM IST

Assam: Mobile internet services to be suspended in state for 8 hours today due to…
For the second time in September, mobile internet services in Assam will be disabled for eight hours on Sunday to prevent malpractices during the written examination for a recruitment test to Grade III posts.

The suspension of mobile internet/ mobile data/ mobile wi-fi connectivity will be in place from 8.30 am to 4.30 pm, an official release said on Saturday.

“All are requested to bear with the inconvenience in the interest of holding a free, fair and transparent recruitment examination and thereby securing the future of the youths of the state,” the release, issued by the secretary, State Level Recruitment Commission for Class-III Posts, said.

Mobile internet services were suspended for three-and-a-half hours on September 15 when the first phase of the written examination for Grade III posts was conducted.

The written tests of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) for Grade III posts of bachelor degree level and HSLC level will be held in two halves on Sunday.

The first half is from 9 am to 12 noon, and the second from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

A total of 7,34,080 candidates are eligible to appear for the examinations to be conducted across the state.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

