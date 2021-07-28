Assam-Mizoram border clash: Paramilitary force to be deployed in disputed region

The Union Home Ministry called a meeting on Wednesday to resolve the border conflict between Assam and Mizoram. Chief secretaries and police chiefs of both the states attended the meeting. Both the states agreed to resolve the issue through dialogue. Police of both states will be removed from the disputed place and paramilitary force will be deployed.

Officials said that Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla presided over the meeting. The meeting was attended by Assam Chief Secretary Jishnu Barua and Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta and Mizoram Chief Secretary Lalnunmawia Chuango and DGP SBK Singh. A Home Ministry official said, "The central government is concerned about the Assam-Mizoram border dispute, which led to violence and the death of six people." The aim of the meeting is to reduce tension, establish peace and find possible solutions.

The Director-General of CRPF also attended the meeting as paramilitary personnel have been deployed in the Assam-Mizoram border areas where tension is high, the official said. Mizoram Police on Monday opened fire on a team of Assam officials, killing five Assam Police personnel and a civilian and injuring over 80 others, including an SP.

The districts of Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi in Barak Valley of Assam share a 164 km long border with three districts of Mizoram, Aizawl, Kolasib and Mamit. Union Home Minister Amit Shah held talks with chief ministers of eight northeastern states and stressed on the need to resolve border disputes. Two days after which this incident happened.