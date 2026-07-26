Assam minister's daughter joins NEET protest in Guwahati; Here's what CM Himanta Sarma said

In videos shared on social media platforms, Dibisa, the daughter of Assam revenue and disaster management minister Keshab Mahanta, could be seen joining the demonstration and raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A controversy has erupted after the daughter of a minister in Assam joined a protest in Guwahati to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak scandal. In videos shared on social media platforms, Dibisa, the daughter of Assam revenue and disaster management minister Keshab Mahanta, could be seen joining the demonstration and raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This comes as nationwide protests rocked the country in recent weeks, leading to the resignation of Pradhan on Saturday.

After the incident gained attention, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma came out in support of his colleague on Sunday, saying that Mahanta should not be targeted for his daughter's participation in the protest. "I don't think we should attack or troll Keshab Mahanta for the protest by his daughter. She may not follow her father's political ideology. Tomorrow when my son will practice law, he may defend someone whom I may not like," Sarma said, according to the news agency PTI. The chief minister, however, stated that he did not agree with the slogans raised by Dibisa during the demonstration. "When I meet her next time, I will definitely talk to her about it and try to make her understand that what she said was not right," he said.

The protest in Guwahati was held over irregularities in examinations, with demonstrators demanding the ouster of Education Minister Pradhan. Such protests have been held across the country in recent weeks, with the epicentre being the Jantar Mantar in Delhi. Amid the stir, Pradhan tendered his resignation on Saturday (July 25), after which the students called off the agitation, which had been launched in mid-June. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has since assumed additional charge of the education ministry. In a statement on social media, Pralhad Joshi said he was accepting the position "with humility and a deep sense of duty."