FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
After Birmingham return, why is cricket absent from Commonwealth Games 2026?

After Birmingham return, why is cricket absent from Commonwealth Games 2026?

India back at No. 1 in ICC T20I rankings; Shreyas Iyer's men reclaim top spot after England setback

India back at No. 1 in ICC T20I rankings; Shreyas Iyer's men reclaim top spot

India Pakistan News: No Talks Except On PoK: RM Rajnath Singh Exposes Pakistan’s Real Face

India Pakistan News: No Talks Except On PoK: RM Rajnath Singh Exposes Pakistan’s Real Face

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation

From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation

The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Assam minister's daughter joins NEET protest in Guwahati; Here's what CM Himanta Sarma said

In videos shared on social media platforms, Dibisa, the daughter of Assam revenue and disaster management minister Keshab Mahanta, could be seen joining the demonstration and raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 26, 2026, 04:44 PM IST

Assam minister's daughter joins NEET protest in Guwahati; Here's what CM Himanta Sarma said
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo: ANI).
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A controversy has erupted after the daughter of a minister in Assam joined a protest in Guwahati to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak scandal. In videos shared on social media platforms, Dibisa, the daughter of Assam revenue and disaster management minister Keshab Mahanta, could be seen joining the demonstration and raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This comes as nationwide protests rocked the country in recent weeks, leading to the resignation of Pradhan on Saturday.

After the incident gained attention, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma came out in support of his colleague on Sunday, saying that Mahanta should not be targeted for his daughter's participation in the protest. "I don't think we should attack or troll Keshab Mahanta for the protest by his daughter. She may not follow her father's political ideology. Tomorrow when my son will practice law, he may defend someone whom I may not like," Sarma said, according to the news agency PTI. The chief minister, however, stated that he did not agree with the slogans raised by Dibisa during the demonstration. "When I meet her next time, I will definitely talk to her about it and try to make her understand that what she said was not right," he said.

The protest in Guwahati was held over irregularities in examinations, with demonstrators demanding the ouster of Education Minister Pradhan. Such protests have been held across the country in recent weeks, with the epicentre being the Jantar Mantar in Delhi. Amid the stir, Pradhan tendered his resignation on Saturday (July 25), after which the students called off the agitation, which had been launched in mid-June. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has since assumed additional charge of the education ministry. In a statement on social media, Pralhad Joshi said he was accepting the position "with humility and a deep sense of duty."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
After Birmingham return, why is cricket absent from Commonwealth Games 2026?
After Birmingham return, why is cricket absent from Commonwealth Games 2026?
Assam minister's daughter joins NEET protest in Guwahati; Here's what CM Himanta Sarma said
Assam minister's daughter joins NEET protest; CM Sarma reacts
India back at No. 1 in ICC T20I rankings; Shreyas Iyer's men reclaim top spot after England setback
India back at No. 1 in ICC T20I rankings; Shreyas Iyer's men reclaim top spot
West Bengal to get new Assembly building? CM Suvendu Adhikari hints at major change after delimitation
West Bengal to get new Assembly building? CM hints change after delimitation
Marvel introduces David Jonsson as new Black Panther, Ryan Gosling joins MCU as Ghost Rider
David Jonsson is new Black Panther, Ryan Gosling joins MCU as Ghost Rider
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation
From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama
From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement