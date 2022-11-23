Assam-Meghalaya border firing: Meghalaya to demand central agency probe after 5 civilians killed

Six killed in a police firing at the Assam-Meghalaya border | Photo: IANS

The Assam Government disputed the claim of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma that the firing incident that left six people dead fell within Meghalaya’s territory. CM Sangma had said that the Assam Police team and forest officials had entered Meghalaya and resorted to firing in the incident at Mukhrow village in the early hours of Tuesday.

Rebutting the claim, the Assam government also said that it had set up a one-man inquiry committee that will investigate the circumstances that led the police to open fire. "In view of the firing incident at Mukhrow under Jirikindging Police Station of West Karbi Anglong district on Tuesday, the state government set up a one-man inquiry commission headed by a retired Judge of Gauhati High Court," the Assam government said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya government is set to demand a central agency probe into the border firing incident which left five Meghalaya civilians and one Assam forest official dead in the West Jaintia Hills district. A Meghalaya cabinet delegation will soon meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and lay out a demand for an NIA or CBI probe.

"While we appeal to the Government of India for a central agency to take over the investigation, the SIT will start conducting the investigation. When the appeal is approved by the Government of India, the investigation will be handed to them," an official statement said.

The Mukhroh village, the site of the incident, lies along the border of Assam and Meghalaya. The nearest police station to the village, at Zirikending, falls under Assam’s West Karbi Anglong district.

The Officer-in-Charge of the Zirikending police station and a forest officer belonging to the Kheroni Forest Range were suspended by the Assam government in the aftermath of the incident while the West Karbi Anglong district’s Superintendent of Police Imdad Ali was also transferred.

READ | 'I did it...': Why Aaftab's 'confession' can't be used against him? No murder weapon, lack of evidence roadblock probe

(With inputs from IANS)