Assam-Meghalaya Border Dispute: Internet to remain suspended for an additional 48 hours

The Meghalaya government on Friday extended the internet restriction in the state's seven districts for an additional 48 hours.

Social media sites like Whatsapp, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and others have the potential to seriously disrupt law and order, according to state police.

The Meghalaya government decided to continue the internet shutdown in the state's seven districts, namely West Jaintia Hills, East Jaintia Hills, East Khasi Hills, Ri - Bhoi, Eastern West Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, and South West Khasi Hills Districts, by issuing a public order on Friday in response to the unfortunate incident that occurred on the bordering areas of the Assam-Meghalaya border that killed 6 people.

On November 26, at 10:30 am, the aforementioned districts' internet access will be suspended.

As it was stated earlier, miscreants attacked three police vehicles, including a city bus, on Thursday evening, set a traffic booth on fire, and tension soon spread to Shillong, the capital of Meghalaya.

The event happened on November 22 during a candlelight vigil held by various parties in opposition to the violence along the Assam-Meghalaya border. Six people were killed in the shooting incident in the Mukroh area of Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills district, including five Meghalayans and a member of the Assam Forest Guard.

According to sources, the protestors attacked the police forces sent in to reduce tensions with rocks and petrol bombs.

To disperse the protesters and maintain order, security personnel reportedly had to use tear gas shells.

Three police vehicles, including a city bus and a gypsy, were destroyed in the incident, according to S. Nongtnger, SP of East Khasi Hills, Shillong, in a phone interview with ANI.

The SP said that "the miscreants torched a traffic booth in the city and hurled petrol bombs at police personnel."

Six people were allegedly killed and numerous more were hurt earlier on Tuesday amid an altercation between villagers and a group of Assamese police and forest guards in the late afternoon.

The claimed altercation allegedly occurred close to the West Karbi Anglong district of Assam and the West Jaintia Hills of Meghalaya. One of those killed was an Assamese forest guard.

(With inputs from ANI)