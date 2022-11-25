Assam-Meghalaya border clash: Tensions high in Jaintia Hills, only state-registered vehicles allowed

Following Wednesday's shooting near the border between Meghalaya and Assam, tensions between the two states remained high on Thursday. You couldn't drive into Meghalaya unless you had a licence plate from the state. Miscreants destroyed a traffic booth on Thursday evening and assaulted three police cars, including a city bus, adding to the tense atmosphere in Shillong, the capital of Meghalaya.

The event happened on November 22 at a candlelight vigil organised by various parties in protest of violence on the Assam-Meghalaya border. In the Mukroh region of the West Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya, six people were murdered in a shooting incident, including five locals and members of the Assam Forest Guard.

Police were sent in to restore order, but witnesses say demonstrators threw rocks and petrol bombs at them. According to accounts, security forces had to launch tear gas canisters to disperse the demonstrators and restore order.

S. Nongtnger, the SP of East Khasi Hills in Shillong, told ANI over the phone that a city bus and a gypsy were among the three police vehicles destroyed in the incident.

"The miscreants torched a traffic booth in the city and hurled petrol bombs at police personnel," said the SP.

The governments of Assam and Meghalaya called for a central investigation into the tragedy on Wednesday. Conrad Sangma, the chief minister of Meghalaya, has called for an investigation into the shooting event to be conducted by a central agency.

"I have also held discussions with the Assam chief minister about the incident. We demand that a central agency investigate the matter. The NIA or CBI should inquire into the incident. The Assam government also agreed to this and said they will cooperate with the probe, should it be ordered by the central government," Sangma said.

Likewise, Assam minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said Wednesday, "The Assam government has requested the central government for a CBI probe into the firing incident in the Mukroh area, along the Assam-Meghalaya border."

Six individuals were reportedly murdered and numerous more wounded on Tuesday amid an alleged conflict between villagers and a security detachment consisting of police and forest guards from Assam.

The claimed fighting took place between the West Karbi Anglong district of Assam and the West Jaintia Hills hamlet of Mukroh. Assamese forest guards were among those who perished.

(With inputs from ANI)