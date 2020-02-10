Assam may conduct survey to identify indigenous Muslim population

Headlines

Meet India's richest billionaire in food, beverage industry who has Rs 85,160 crore net worth, know about his business

Sanjay Dutt's iconic mullet from 90s inspires Gulshan Devaiah’s look in Guns and Gulaabs

Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan's film earns Rs 125 crore worldwide, Sajid Nadiadwala pens thank you note

Meet IAS officer who failed in class 10, 12, but cracked UPSC in her first attempt at age of 22; know her story

Mukesh Ambani’s brother Anil Ambani may lose 5 airports taken on lease from Maharashtra government, here’s why

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet India's richest billionaire in food, beverage industry who has Rs 85,160 crore net worth, know about his business

Sanjay Dutt's iconic mullet from 90s inspires Gulshan Devaiah’s look in Guns and Gulaabs

Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan's film earns Rs 125 crore worldwide, Sajid Nadiadwala pens thank you note

Diabetes: 8 rotis with low glycemic index

Health benefits of pineapple

Top 8 high protein foods for fat loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

PM Modi's Attack On Opposition Front, 24th Kargil War anniversary celebrations start in Drass & more | DNA News Wrap, July 25

Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday's Barbie movie date, Pooja Bhatt saves Abhishek Malhan, Dream Girl 2's 'pehli jhalak' & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 25

IND vs WI 2nd Test Highlights: India Won The Series 1-0 Against West Indies, But Lost Crucial Points

Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan's film earns Rs 125 crore worldwide, Sajid Nadiadwala pens thank you note

Sanjay Dutt's iconic mullet from 90s inspires Gulshan Devaiah’s look in Guns and Gulaabs

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

HomeIndia

India

Assam may conduct survey to identify indigenous Muslim population

Last week, a meeting was convened by Assam Welfare of Minorities Minister Ranjit Dutta with various organisations of the four communities and other stakeholders.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 10, 2020, 11:25 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Even though the concerns regarding the accuracy of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) for Assam are still not addressed, the state is likely to conduct an exercise to the indigenous Muslim population in a bid to segregate them from illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.

People of four communities — Goria, Moria, Desi and Jolah will be identified in the survey, as per the plans. Last week, a meeting was convened by Assam Welfare of Minorities Minister Ranjit Dutta with various organisations of the four communities and other stakeholders.

"Assam has about 1.3 crore Muslims population, of which around 90 lakh are of Bangladeshi origin. The remaining 40 lakh are from different tribes and they need to be identified," Assam Minority Development Board Chairman Muminul Aowal told PTI.

The indigenous Muslims are deprived of the benefits of the government welfare schemes in absence of proper identification, he claimed.

Aowal, who is also the convenor of Janagosthiya Samanway Parishad Asom (JSPA), said the entire rationale behind such an exercise is to give protection to the indigenous people from demographic changes in the state.

"The NRC included lakhs of Bangladeshi-origin people. So, we cannot rely on that. If we do not act now, one day all the indigenous tribes will be wiped out from Assam," he added.

"Once the indigenous tribes are officially recognised, it will be better and easier to work for the development of these people. I, as a representative of these tribes, had in 2015 met the then Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh," Aowal said.

The indigenous groups had urged Singh for such a survey, he said.

When asked how the exercise will be carried out, Aowal said, "We will request the state government to get approval from the RGI (Registrar General of India). Without the RGI's approval, the findings may not be legally tenable.

"The organisations representing the Muslim tribes want the paper works to be completed by March so that the actual fieldwork of enumerating people can begin early next fiscal, he said.

"The entire initiative is of the Minority Department of the state government, but it does not have the required manpower to carry out such a state-wide exercise. That is why it can be conducted through the Revenue Department, which is present at the village-level," Aowal explained.

The NRC, which was published last year under the supervision of the Supreme Court with over 19 lakh exclusions, is being criticised by all sections for the "minimal number" of people left out.

It is being alleged that genuine Indians, mostly Hindus, were left out and many illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, mostly Muslims, were included. The apex court is still hearing a number of petitions on the issue.

(With PTI inputs)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Airline founded by Ratan Tata’s kin may get Apple update as Tata Group gears up for iPhone production

Punjab 95: Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Jaswant Singh Khalra biopic to premiere at TIFF 2023, makers release first look

Viral video: Desi girl's steamy dance to 'Tinku Jiya' leaves netizens spellbound

Uttarakhand: Yamunotri, Badrinath Highway blocked due to falling debris

Weight Loss tips: Five morning rituals that help shed fat

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE