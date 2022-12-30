Assam man dies by suicide on Facebook live after girlfriend rejected marriage proposal | Photo: Zee Media Bureau (Image for representation)

In a shocking incident of Assam’s Silchar, a 27-year-old took extreme step after his girlfriend refused to marry him because of her family’s pressure. Jaydeep Roy, 27, allegedly committed suicide while livestreaming on Facebook. After learning about the son’s death on Monday, the family did not take any actions until now. The victim’s family is accusing his girlfriend’s family of his demise.

The deceased has been identified as a medical salesman who hung himself in a rented room in Silchar. Jaydeep’s family is residing in the nearby area of Kalain. In his Facebook Live, the man was heard narrating his tale. He revealed that he had sent a formal marriage proposal to his girlfriend, which she turned down in front of everyone. Later, her uncle told the man that they would kill her for being in a relationship.

"Now I am leaving this world so that she doesn't suffer because of me," man said in his Facebook live, NDTV reported. He further apologised to his family for taking such a drastic step and said, "I am saying sorry to my mother, uncle, aunt, sister, elder brother, niece and brother-in-law. I love you all, but I love my girlfriend more and I can't live without her."

Victim’s elder brother, Rupam, revealed that their family is in trauma, which is why they have not lodged any formal complaints. " Today we will go to the Silchar police station and decide the next course of action," said Rupam. According to him, the woman’s family had pressurised Jaydeep, which prompted him to take his life.

"My brother was a good man and was taking care of our whole family. He earned well, so I don't understand what the problem was for the woman's family," further added. In the Facebook live, victim Jaydeep Roy said he could not handle the refusal after years of being in a relationship. A police official Numal Mahanta, has stated that no complaint has yet been filed by the family. However, a probe in this case has been launched.

